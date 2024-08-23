New York City Celebrates More Than $210 Million In Funding At 80 Cultural Nonprofits Citywide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo joined community and cultural leaders from across the city to announce new capital investments being made in the city’s cultural institutions as part of the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

The announcement was made at The Art Students League, which received $4.3 million to support its 150th Anniversary Capital Renovation Project, the single largest award the project has received to date. Commissioner Cumbo also highlighted new investments for 80 cultural groups across the city which received support for a wide range of projects as part of the $213.8 million in cultural capital funding included in this year’s budget.

“Culture is a pillar of our city’s economy and a critical part of healthy, safe, thriving communities,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “No other city in America supports its cultural institutions like we do through DCLA’s capital program, partnering with institutions on construction, renovation, and equipment projects to deliver remarkable cultural facilities that are open and accessible to all. Under the Adams administration, we’ve made record-setting investments in our cultural sector, and this year is no different. We’re proud to support major projects - like the transformative renovation here at the Art Students League - in all five boroughs. We thank the City Council and five borough presidents for their partnership on these important capital investments, and look forward to watching the incredible work our cultural groups can continue to do as these exciting projects come online.”

At the Art Students League, the $4.3 million grant is the largest the organization has received to date in support of its 150th anniversary renovation project. The funds will be used for the renovation of its historic landmark, purpose-built art school located at 215 West 57th Street in Manhattan. Work will include a partial roof replacement, new HVAC systems, and replacement of a skylight system in their historic 1892 building for the betterment of the school's education spaces that provide exceptional and affordable visual arts instruction to all New Yorkers. The much-needed renovation will preserve a historic cultural facility, increase public access to exhibitions and programs, and protect an exceptional collection and archive of American art and history.

The League’s studios at 215 W 57th Street were constructed in 1892 and designed by Henry Janeway Hardenbergh, who also designed other iconic New York buildings including the Plaza Hotel and the Dakota Apartments. The League’s skylight roof was a valuable source of natural light in the building’s original galleries until the end of World War II when the League’s first floor was converted into studios to accommodate a surge in veteran students enrolling on the GI Bill. This project will mark the first time that all 5,200 square feet of skylights have been completely open and restored in more than a century, including the League's famed Vanderbilt Gallery studios, transforming the experiences of countless artists by helping to return the League’s landmark studios to their original glory.

"The Art Students League has been a haven for artists and a source of accessible, high-quality fine art education for nearly 150 years and it is among the most impactful institutions in our nation’s history, and in New York City today," said Michael Hall, Executive and Artistic Director of the League. "Funding from the City will help us ensure that the League and its community of artists continue to thrive for the next 150 years and we're grateful to Mayor Adams, Commissioner Cumbo, the City Council, and Borough President for their support."

Additional projects being supported by this new funding around the city will help to foster more accessible, sustainable, and vibrant cultural infrastructure across the city. Examples include a new children’s museum space within the Queens Museum; Joyce Theater’s 58,000 square-foot New York Center for Creativity & Dance in the East Village; Pregones / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater’s new home in the Bronx; the renovation of the Sesame Flyers’ home in Brooklyn; and the ongoing renovation and expansion of the Staten Island Museum.

The full list of organizations receiving funding in the city’s capital budget includes:

122 Community Center for a façade restoration;

92nd Street Y for a renovation project;

American Museum of Natural History for building restorations and systems upgrades;

Aperture Foundation for IT and digital equipment;

Art Students League of New York for their 150th anniversary renovation project;

Asia Society for a chiller replacement;

Ballet Theatre Foundation for a renovation and expansion project;

Belongó (formerly Afro-Latin Jazz Alliance) for continued renovation of their new home in East Harlem;

Bronx Museum of the Arts for the renovation of their south wing;

Bronx Zoo for an electrical upgrade;

Brooklyn Botanic Garden for improvements to the garden’s North Service Yard;

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music for their building renovation project;

Brooklyn Music School for renovations and upgrades;

Chashama for AV and lighting equipment;

Children's Museum of Manhattan for its new facility;

Dia Art Foundation for a new vehicle;

Downtown Community Television for construction of a new screening room;

El Museo del Barrio for their renovation project;

Elaine Kaufman Cultural Center for a boiler replacement;

Greenwich House for a renovation project;

Guggenheim Museum for a lighting upgrade;

Harlem Stage for an AV system;

Henry Street Settlement for an energy efficiency and accessibility project at the Abrons Arts Center;

Hip Hop Museum for fit out of their new home in the Bronx;

Historic Richmond Town for their carriage barn project;

Indiespace for their new affordable theater space in Hell’s Kitchen;

International Studio and Curatorial Program for an AV system;

Irish Arts Center for their redevelopment project;

Issue Project Room for a renovation project;

Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art for a restoration project;

Jazz at Lincoln Center for a sound system;

Jewish Children's Museum for a renovation project;

Joyce Theater for their new facility in the East Village and an HVAC replacement;

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts for their Damrosch Park enhancement project;

Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation for a renovation project;

Metropolitan Museum of Art for a chiller plant project that will support

Metropolitan Opera to upgrade the opera’s fly system;

Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center for Steinway pianos;

Museum of Jewish Heritage for an HVAC project;

Museum of the City of New York for exterior restorations, a boiler replacement, and lighting project;

Museum of the Moving Image for exhibition space and lighting equipment;

National Black Theatre for the ongoing construction of their new home in Harlem;

National Sawdust for a lighting and façade renovation project;

National September 11 Memorial & Museum for a snow melter and forklift;

New 42nd Street for exterior lighting and digital signage;

New York Aquarium for an animal habitat project;

New York Botanical Garden for various equipment projects, including solar vehicle charging stations;

New York City Center for an elevator project and purchase of new pianos;

New York Hall of Science for a campus mitigation project;

New-York Historical Society for a gallery renovation;

Park Avenue Armory for and accessibility project;

Performance Space NY for a façade restoration;

Playwrights Horizons for renovations;

Poppenhusen Institute for exterior improvements;

Pregones / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater for their new home in the Bronx;

Queens Botanical Garden for a welcome and safe entry project;

Queens Museum for their ongoing expansion and creation of a new children’s museum space;

Queens Theatre for a shuttle bus and lighting replacements;

Rooftop Films for an AV system;

Roundabout Theatre Company for a revitalization project;

Sculpture Center for AV equipment;

Sesame Flyers International for the renovation of their home in Brooklyn;

Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for a portable stage and utility vehicle;

St. George Theatre for a roof replacement and façade restoration, along with AV equipment;

Staten Island Museum for a renovation and expansion project;

Staten Island Zoo for a “sensation station;”

Studio in a School for technology infrastructure;

Symphony Space for a renovation project;

The Africa Center for a roof and envelope project;

The Center for Fiction for AV equipment;

The Chocolate Factory for a renovation project;

The Kitchen for their renovation project;

The Public Theater for a theater reconstruction project;

The Seaport Museum for an accessibility and resiliency project;

Theater for the New City for a theater renovation;

Theater Mitu for new theater seating;

Town Hall for a digital projector.

UnionDocs for a building renovation;

Wave Hill for a garden access project;

Weeksville Heritage Center for a building improvement project;

“DDC builds cool stuff all over the city, and whether it’s the Nuyorican Poets Café or the Clemente Soto Velez Center, the cultural projects we do with DCLA are some of the most interesting and gratifying projects in our entire portfolio,” said NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Thomas Foley. “DDC is currently managing several major renovation projects at cultural institutions that were funded by DCLA, and those projects could be completed faster and more efficiently if DDC was allowed by the State to use a contracting method called CM-Build. The legislature passed a bill earlier this year approving CM-Build for cultural projects and we now urge the governor to sign it as soon as possible so we can make the best use of the City’s funding.”

“Our arts and cultural organizations are the heartbeat of our city, and deserve our full support for the invaluable services they provide New Yorkers,” said Speaker Adrienne Adams. “The Council has been a consistent champion for arts and cultural funding and I am incredibly proud of our work in this year's budget to secure support for these indispensable institutions. These investments mean that organizations like The Art Students League, Queens Museum, and others will have what the infrastructure to continue inspiring, educating, and serving New Yorkers of all backgrounds to maintain healthy and connected lives. I thank our members, the cultural advocates and workers, and the Administration for their work to strengthen our neighborhoods and maintain New York City's standing as the cultural capital of the world.”

"Securing funding for the culture sector in FY25 has been a tremendous achievement, reflecting the hard work and dedication of both the City Council and the Administration. It’s a testament to our belief in the transformative power of arts and culture, and underscores our commitment to supporting our artists and cultural institutions. I was also proud to work with my colleagues in the City Council to secure major new support for important capital projects at cultural organizations in my district - like the exciting renovation of the Art Students League - and across the city. By making these investments, we are affirming the vital role that the arts play in our communities,” said Council Member Gale Brewer.

“Access to art and culture is linked to wellbeing, improved quality of life, and safer neighborhoods. Public investment in this sector is critical to bolstering local economies, creating good-paying jobs, and driving economic activity. I’m proud to celebrate our city’s unparalleled arts sector, and remain committed to working with the mayoral administration to protect and expand funding for our vital cultural nonprofits,” said Council Member Carlina Rivera, Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Libraries.

“By supporting the arts, we are not just funding programs; we are enriching our communities, empowering artists, and creating invaluable avenues of exploration for our residents and families,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. I want to thank the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs for their commitment and dedication to investing in our cultural institutions and for ensuring our city remains a cultural mecca.”

“From museums to performance spaces to artist-support initiatives, these world-class institutions are the backbone of arts and culture in New York and have a positive impact on local communities and the economy. Leveraging capital investments like those announced today keep our city’s cultural ecosystem thriving and increasingly accessible,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “I’m thrilled to have been able to allocate much of my capital funding budget to these organizations, and I’m grateful to the Mayor and the City Council for including this diversity of cultural institutions in this year’s budget.”

“New York City is the cultural center of the world, bursting with art, music, and incredible cultural institutions for all to enjoy,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “These new capital investments into New York City’s cultural institutions and nonprofits are crucial to maintaining our city’s rich heritage and appeal. I am proud and grateful to join DCLA and my fellow elected officials in celebrating the self-expression of Brooklyn and this city through these investments which allow art, culture, and joy to flourish.”

“Culture is king in Queens – where we’re steadfastly committed to supporting, uplifting and enjoying our cultural institutions,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “I’m thrilled our city is continuing its own commitment to our cultural institutions with this critical capital funding, and I’m grateful to the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs for its partnership in uplifting these organizations. We must continue to support our cultural institutions, not only because they’re an important aspect of our economy, but because they are the heart and soul of communities.”

Since the start of the Adams administration, the city has invested over $650 million in cultural capital projects citywide. Supporting everything from equipment purchases to new constructions of theaters, museums, and more, these investments help to ensure that the city’s cultural community continues to thrive and drive the city’s economy forward. In 2019, the city’s creative sector had a $110 billion total economic impact, generated $30 billion in wages, and employed 300,000 workers. Culture is also the backbone of the city’s tourism industry, which generates $74 billion in economic impact with more than $48 billion coming from direct spending. New York City attracted 62 million visitors last year, closing in on the 66 million high water mark achieved in 2019 and helping to drive the city’s economic recovery.

These substantial capital investments come alongside a record-setting expense budget for DCLA - $254 million, announced my Mayor Adams and Commissioner Cumbo earlier this summer – that will go to support public programming at more than 1,000 cultural nonprofits citywide.

"Approaching our 20th Anniversary, UnionDocs (UNDO) stands as a vibrant space where storytelling, experimentation, journalism, politics, and poetry intersect. We express our deep gratitude to Mayor Adams, Commissioner Cumbo, Borough President Richards, and Councilmember Gutierrez for their enduring support, and especially in championing the renovation of our Ridgewood headquarters to create a world-class facility dedicated to innovative and community-building forms of documentary art,” said Christopher Allen, Executive Artistic Director of UnionDocs.

"We at National Sawdust extended our greatest thanks for the capital grant generously gifted from the Department of Cultural Affairs under the stewardship of Commissioner Cumbo and Mayor Adams, allowing us to make necessary accessibility and cosmetic updates to the facade and entry of our building. National Sawdust is launching into our 10th Anniversary Season and with this funding we can ensure that the next decade of innovation is alive and well at our home in Williamsburg,” said Ana De Archuleta, Managing Director, and Paola Prestini, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of National Sawdust.

"IndieSpace is extremely grateful to Mayor Eric Adams, Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Council Members Erik Bottcher and Carlina Rivera, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine for their commitment to our new home in Hell's Kitchen," said Randi Berry, Executive Director of IndieSpace. "This funding is instrumental in our efforts to support the theater community by providing affordable, accessible, and beautiful spaces for historically excluded and under-resourced artists to create their work."

"Again, this administration, this Mayor, this City Council, have prioritized a key sector that defines New York: culture," said Capt. Jonathan Boulware, President & CEO of South Street Seaport Museum. "We are grateful for the City's continued engagement in making arts, culture, and history accessible to all through strategic investments. At South Street, this will lead directly to greater accessibility to the beginnings of New York!"

"El Museo del Barrio extends its deepest gratitude to Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council for their unwavering support of New York City’s vibrant cultural sector, ensuring that the arts remain accessible to all New Yorkers across all five boroughs. This capital funding is not just a financial contribution—it’s a vital endorsement of our mission to educate and inspire a diverse public. It allows us to continue celebrating the richness of Caribbean and Latin American arts and cultural history for generations to come," said Patrick Charpenel, Executive Director of El Museo del Barrio.

"The Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center Music Department has experienced remarkable growth over the past few years, particularly with our highly sought-after piano lessons. We are deeply grateful for the generous Department of Cultural Affairs Capital Equipment award supported by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and New York City Council Member Kevin Riley that will enable us have seven new, top-of-the-line pianos from Steinway & Sons. These exceptional instruments will ensure that our students receive the highest quality piano education, empowering them to reach new heights in their musical journeys. We look forward to the continued success of our program and the lasting impact it will have on our community," said Waldo Chavex, Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center Music Department Director.

"We thank Mayor Adams, Commissioner Cumbo and the City administration for this vital investment that will allow our institution to renovate and expand to meet growing needs on site and throughout New York City. These investments are crucial in sustaining a thriving cultural sector in our city, ensuring that institutions like ours can continue to enrich the lives of New Yorkers for generations to come,” said Chad Cooper, Executive Director, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music.

"The American Museum of Natural History is thankful to Mayor Eric Adams and Commissioner Laurie Cumbo of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Council Member Keith Powers, and Council Member Gale Brewer for providing generous capital funding to restore several historic roofs on our campus,” said American Museum of Natural History President Sean M. Decatur. “These improvements will not only safeguard our visitors and staff but also ensure the preservation of our collections, an irreplaceable record of life on Earth used by scientists, educators, and students to understand the critical challenges facing our planet.”

"The DCLA Cultural Capital Investment in Harlem Stage, an organization that has commissioned and presented world-class art for over 40 years is a gift that will keep on giving…for years to come,” said shared Dr. Indira Etwaroo, Harlem Stage CEO & Artistic Director. “It expands our technical footprint, elevating how artists of the Global Majority can tell stories that matter in the 21st century.”

"The Lucille Lortel Theatre is dedicated to fostering excellence and diversity in theater. The addition of our new Lortel Center on West 18th Street will provide a state-of-the-art venue for artists to develop, explore, and produce cutting edge work, thus allowing the Lortel to substantially enhance our offerings and expand our reach for artists and audiences. We are deeply appreciative for the tremendous leadership support for this important project from Mayor Eric Adams; DCLA Commissioner Laurie Cumbo; City Council Members Erik Bottcher, Carlina Rivera, and the Manhattan Delegation; and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine,” said Lucille Lortel Theatre Executive Director George S. Forbes.

"At this moment in time, it has never been more important for our children to learn about each other. At the Jewish Children's Museum, a landmark in Brooklyn, our mission is to teach youngsters about the history and culture of the Jewish people so they have a better understanding and respect for the different peoples and cultures that are their classmates, neighbors and friends. We're so grateful to Speaker Adams and the City Council, and Antonio Reynoso, the Borough President of Brooklyn, who have invested these significant capital funds in the Jewish Children's Museum and recognize its vision to create cultural appreciation and respect for each other. I also thank Mayor Adams for his steadfast support and continuous assistance. It is through the talented and professional team at the Department of Cultural Affairs - especially its fabulous and outstanding Commissioner, Laurie Cumbo, that we are able to fulfill our dreams and hope for a better future for our children," said Devorah Halberstam, Director of External Affairs for the Jewish Children's Museum.

“All of us at Queens Botanical Garden are deeply grateful for the generous capital support from the City which will allow us to make critical pedestrian safety, accessibility, and aesthetic improvements to the North Gate Parking Garden area,” said Evie Hantzopoulos, Executive Director, Queens Botanical Garden. “Our visitors will be able to arrive safely and enter a new welcome garden that will immerse them in the beauty of nature right in downtown Flushing. Our deepest thanks to the Administration, Commissioner Cumbo, Speaker Adams, Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Sandra Ung, and the entire New York City Council for their investment in QBG as well as all of our cultural institutions."

"The Museum of the City of New York is deeply grateful for the City’s support, which will allow us to make essential renovations to our building systems and façade, as well as become more energy efficient. During the winter, these upgrades will ensure that our visitors – including thousands of students who frequent MCNY on field trips – are comfortable and warm while they learn about the city’s history, art, and culture. In the summer, we can continue to be a cooling center for New Yorkers in need of temperature relief. Capital support from the city helps us serve as a vibrant cultural institution, enriching the lives of New Yorkers and visitors, and preserving NYC’s rich history for future generations,” said Stephanie Hill Wilchfort, Ronay Menschel Director and President, Museum of the City of New York.

“As Aperture prepares to establish a new, permanent home set on two floors of the historic building at 380 Columbus Avenue, we deepen our commitment to create community and understanding through the medium of photography,” said Sarah Meister, Executive Director, Aperture. “DCLA’s capital support, earmarked for technical equipment in our new space, will enable us to strengthen the impact of our free public events, art installations, and robust publishing program. We are grateful to our city leadership for helping us amplify our reach not only to fellow New Yorkers who are curious about photography, but to audiences worldwide.”

“The Staten Island Zoo applauds and thanks Mayor Adams for his continued commitment and funding support for our cultural institutions, in partnership with our City Council members Joe Borelli, David Carr and Kamillah Hanks and our Borough President Vito Fossella. At the Zoo, we are wild about connecting families with the wonders of Nature. These budget resources for FY 2025 will help us to maintain our wonderful animal collection and sustain our services to the community and education programs serving thousands of children annually. We are New York’s Biggest Little Zoo and we shout out a Big Thank You to Mayor Adams, our elected leaders and our dynamic Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo for their continued strong support,” said Ken Mitchell, Executive Director of the Staten Island Zoo.

"At Lincoln Center, we are deeply committed to creating welcoming spaces for all New Yorkers and visitors alike. The transformation of Damrosch Park and the West side of the campus is a significant step toward making Lincoln Center a more accessible and inclusive place for everyone," said Leah C. Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications, and Advocacy Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "Culture is intrinsic to the vibrancy of New York City. We appreciate the vote of confidence in this process and look forward to continuing to work with our partners in government to deliver a world-class performance park befitting New York City's standing as a global capital for the arts."

“The Chocolate Factory's permanent, state-of-the-art theater and community center can continue supporting artists who are making ground-breaking dance and performance thanks to the visionary capital investments of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., Speaker Adrienne Adams and the NYC Council. I’m particularly grateful to Borough President for the new investments he’s made this year. Our economy and identity thrives by inviting new residents, businesses, and visitors from around the world, country, and state daily,” said Sheila Lewandowski, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The Chocolate Factory Theater.

“The Staten Island Museum thanks Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo for this significant investment toward the completion of a STEAM Education Center that will take visitors on a journey through collections and interactive experiences to learn about the natural environment, understand human impact, and foster sustainability,” said Janice Monger, President & CEO, Staten Island Museum.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous support provided by this year’s Cultural Capital budget, which has allowed us to make vital upgrades to equipment. Dia, like many of our peer organizations in New York City, relies on such support to make our ambitious programming possible. Thank you Mayor Adams and Commissioner Cumbo for your continued backing of our city’s vibrant cultural community!,” said Jessica Morgan, Nathalie de Gunzburg Director, Dia Art Foundation.

“Belongó extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Adams, Commissioner Cumbo, Speaker Adams, Deputy Speaker Ayala, Councilmember Salaam, the Manhattan Delegation and Borough President Levine for their vital FY25 capital support of our new home, the Casa Belongó Music and Arts Center. Afro Latin Jazz serves as a gateway to a rich cultural tapestry, reflecting the unique history and contributions of Harlem’s vibrant community and the diverse city of New York. This support empowers Belongó to enhance access to the arts, provide educational activities, create community spaces, and host cultural events. We are thankful for the opportunity to give back, look ahead, and reshape the narrative of who we are and where we are going,” said Arturo O’Farrill, Founder and Artistic Director, Belongó.

“For nearly 60 years, Wave Hill has been a pioneer in horticulture, environmental education and place-based contemporary art. New York City’s generous capital funding ensures that all New Yorkers have access to our vibrant oasis in the city, inspiring meaningful connections to nature that ignite creativity and cultivate a profound sense of well-being,” said Ray Oladapo-Johnson, President and Executive Director of Wave Hill. “The upgrades enabled by the City’s capital funding will allow some of our most cherished garden areas to be fully accessible for the first time. With gratitude, we thank Mayor Adams and the Bronx Delegation of the City Council for their continued commitment to our community and mission as we strive to be a safe and welcoming space for all.”

"Historic Richmond Town is thrilled for the $1.5 million investment in the Carriage Barn capital project. Upon completion, this project will allow us to properly store and exhibit nearly 30 vehicles in our collection. I'm excited to show visitors things like our 1865 horse drawn firefighter pumper "Old Rusty" and demonstrate how folks got around these once dusty roads for centuries. Thanks to Mayor Eric Adams, Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, Borough President Vito Fossell, and councilmembers David Carr, Joe Borelli and Kamillah Hanks for their generous support of this project," said Historic Richmond Town Chief Executive Officer, Jessica B. Philips.

“The 92nd Street Y, New York thanks Mayor Adams, Commissioner Cumbo, the New York City Council, and Manhattan Borough President Levine for significant FY25 capital support of the 92NY Art Center,” said Seth Pinsky, CEO, The 92nd Street Y, New York. “We are thrilled that this funding will make it possible to renovate our Ceramics, Jewelry, and Fine Arts studios, as well as to expand the Art Center to an additional floor. 92NY is now able to move forward to create new, more efficient, and more modern spaces for our arts programs and the thousands of New Yorkers who participate in them each year. The 92NY Art Center capital improvements are central to our ambitious, top-to-bottom Master Redevelopment Plan, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to New York City and is entirely renewing and reimagining our campus and providing further, enhanced opportunities to build community through the arts.”

“Theater Mitu is grateful to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, The Department of Cultural Affairs, The New York City Council, and Mayor Adams for allocating funds to secure a new seating system for our venue, MITU580. As an organization committed to innovation, this new seating system will galvanize our community, who come to engage with emerging and established artists integrating new technology into their imaginative performance work. The impact of this support will be felt as Mitu continues to establish itself as a vital cultural destination in Brooklyn, serving community members from all of the Boroughs, who are invested in using art as a way to build bridges across ideas, cultures, and communities,” said Theater Mitu Founding Artistic Director, Rubén Polendo.

“As Jazz at Lincoln Center celebrates its 37th season and the 20th anniversary of Frederick P. Rose Hall—the House of Swing— the Jazz at Lincoln Center Board, Staff, and our Orchestra are immensely grateful to the City of New York for its ongoing support for our organization. Commissioner Cumbo, Borough President Levine, Council Member Brewer, and DCLA have consistently made clear that the performing arts are vital to New York City's identity. The House of Swing is the world's first purpose-built home for jazz and world’s first performance facility designed specifically for the sound, function, and warmth of jazz. As we mark this year’s milestone anniversary, capital funding from the City is more crucial than ever to maintain Jazz at Lincoln Center as a cultural destination for New Yorkers and visitors from around the world. We send our sincerest thanks to our elected officials for helping us continue to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz,” said Jazz at Lincoln Center Executive Director Greg Scholl.

"We are extremely grateful for the generous support of the capital funding from the Department of Cultural Affairs, under the stewardship of Commissioner Cumbo, Mayor Eric Adams, and Council Member David Carr. Thanks to this year’s allocation, our project is fully funded, allowing us to renovate and upgrade our museum. In 2025, we will celebrate 80 years since the library and the building that hosts the Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art first opened. Since then, the museum has remained in its original state. This is a special moment for us as we embark on a renovation of what was the first example of Tibetan architecture created in the United States. The building not only houses one of the earliest Tibetan collections in the West but has also witnessed the beginning of a journey for many people seeking to cultivate a spiritual perspective through the art and philosophy introduced to the West from Asia,” said Nico Simoni, Executive Director, Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art.