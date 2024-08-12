Industry Pro Newsletter: Legal Battles, Leadership Changes, and Financial Struggles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This week’s newsletter delves into the challenges and transformations facing the theater industry across multiple levels. From legal battles and leadership changes to financial struggles and community impacts, the stories highlight the ongoing tension between tradition and adaptation. In New York, leadership transitions at Lincoln Center signal a new chapter, while regional theaters like Timeline and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival push forward with ambitious projects despite financial hurdles. Internationally, theaters like the Bristol Old Vic and the Old Vic in London grapple with ethical and economic dilemmas that could reshape their futures.

Employment Opportunity

Managing Director - Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage, Central New York’s premier professional theatre, seeks its next Managing Director, who will join Artistic Director Robert M. Hupp to lead this storied organization. Celebrating its 50th season, Syracuse Stage has continuously produced world-class professional theatre since 1974. As the nonprofit, resident professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, it has been integral to the success of the Department of Drama, one of the leading undergraduate theatre programs in the country.

Industry Trends

COME FROM AWAY Will Be First Broadway National Tour to Perform at U.S. Military Installations

The Broadway national tour of Come From Away is set to make history as the first production to perform at U.S. military installations. The tour will visit bases across the country, bringing the show's message of community and kindness to service members and their families. Performances will be held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fort Knox, and Fort Campbell.

Dallas Morning News: Dallas Black Dance Theatre Fired Its Entire Company of Dancers, According to Union

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre has reportedly dismissed all of its dancers, according to the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). This decision follows ongoing disputes over contracts and working conditions. AGMA expressed concern for the dancers, citing the sudden nature of the firings and potential impact on their careers. The theater has yet to publicly address the reasons behind this move, leaving the future of the company and its dancers uncertain.

Broadway/New York

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Appoints Dr. Mariko Silver as President and CEO

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has appointed Dr. Mariko Silver as its new President and CEO, effective September 23, 2024. Dr. Silver, an expert in institutional transformation and intercultural program development, succeeds Henry Timms after his five-year tenure. Silver previously served as President and CEO of the Henry Luce Foundation. She will continue to advance Lincoln Center’s initiatives, including reimagining its campus and expanding its community engagement through programs like the Summer for the City festival.

PARADISE SQUARE Producer Garth Drabinsky's Bid To Revive $50M Equity Lawsuit Denied

Garth Drabinsky, producer of the Broadway musical Paradise Square, faced a legal setback as his attempt to revive a $50 million lawsuit against Actors’ Equity Association was denied. Drabinsky had filed the lawsuit after Equity added him to its “Do Not Work” list, alleging unfair treatment and financial harm. The judge ruled that the case lacked sufficient grounds to proceed. This decision marks another chapter in Drabinsky's contentious relationship with the theater industry.

Regional

Chuck Schumer Announces Legislation to Fund New Home for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Senator Chuck Schumer announced a $1.5 million funding boost for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival's new open-air theater in Garrison, New York. The funding is part of a larger legislative package and will help complete the amphitheater by summer 2026. Schumer emphasized the project's significance for local economic growth, job creation, and educational programming. The new facility will expand the festival’s offerings and provide a permanent home, enhancing the cultural landscape of the Hudson Valley.

San Francisco Chronicle: Cal Shakes Exceeds Fundraising Goal Amid Financial Struggles

California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) has exceeded their emergency fundraising goal of $350,000. However, during the campaign, members of the San Francisco community raised questions about the company's transparency and leadership.

Chicago Tribune: The Plan Changed, But Timeline Theatre Finally Begins Construction on Its New Uptown Home

Timeline Theatre in Chicago has officially started construction on its new home in the Uptown neighborhood, a long-awaited project that faced numerous delays. The theater’s original plan had to be revised, but they are now moving forward with the $9 million facility, which will include a 150-seat theater and additional space for rehearsals and community programs. The new venue is expected to open in 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company after years of planning and fundraising.

International

BBC: Bristol Old Vic Faces Tough Choices Amid Financial Losses

The Bristol Old Vic, the UK's oldest continuously-operating theatre, is reviewing the number of shows it can produce next year as it faces its fourth consecutive year of financial losses. Despite a 33% increase in ticket sales and successful recent productions, rising costs, particularly in staffing and energy, have prevented the venue from breaking even. The theater's chief executive, Charlotte Geeves, stated that continued losses may force cuts to shows and community programs. Arts Council England has provided over £11.2 million in funding over the past six years, but this has not kept pace with inflation.

The Guardian: Mark Rylance and Paapa Essiedu Criticize Old Vic’s Ties to Fossil Fuel Investor

Actors Mark Rylance and Paapa Essiedu have publicly criticized the Old Vic Theatre for its financial ties to a fossil fuel investor. The actors, both known for their environmental advocacy, expressed disappointment over the theater's connection to the fossil fuel industry, urging it to reconsider its funding sources. Their comments come amid a broader movement within the arts to divest from environmentally harmful industries. The Old Vic has yet to respond to these concerns, which have sparked discussions on the ethics of arts funding.

