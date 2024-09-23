Industry Pro Newsletter: NEA Explores Theatre Resiliency, Philanthropic Challenges in the UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This week's newsletter delves into the evolving landscape of the performing arts, spotlighting challenges and leadership shifts that are reshaping theater and arts organizations. From the National Endowment for the Arts' report on theater resiliency to leadership transitions at LAByrinth Theater Company and Signature Theatre, the industry continues to adapt and thrive. Other stories include financial struggles at Virginia Rep, as well as an update on the ongoing University of the Arts closure. Across the pond, arts philanthropy continues to get increasingly complex.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Impact - Brooklyn Academy of Music

The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) seeks a dynamic and visionary Director of Impact to lead the development and implementation of equity-centered strategies that enhance stakeholder (artist, audience, staff, donor) engagement and cultural initiatives. This role is designed to support BAM’s mission of fostering a values-based institutional culture that intentionally promotes care, collaboration, equity and innovation.

Industry Trends

National Endowment for the Arts Identifies Key Factors in Theater Resiliency

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) released a report titled Curtains Up: Critical Factors Influencing Theater Resiliency. It highlights major challenges, including financial instability, shrinking audiences, and lack of diversity, further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NEA suggests five key strategies for survival, such as embracing technology, revising ticket models, diversifying programming, rethinking administrative structures, and improving organizational culture.

Broadway/New York

Aaron Roman Weiner to Step Down as LAByrinth Theater Company's Artistic Director

Aaron Roman Weiner announced he will leave his position as artistic director of LAByrinth Theater Company at the end of the 2025 season. After five years of leadership, he plans to focus on his acting career and family. Under his leadership, the company expanded programs, established new partnerships, and secured a residency at 59E59 Theaters. A search for his replacement will begin soon. Weiner will remain involved with the company as a member.

American Theatre: Emily Shooltz Named Signature Theatre's Next Artistic Director

Emily Shooltz has been appointed the next artistic director of Signature Theatre, succeeding Paige Evans. Shooltz brings extensive experience from her time at Lincoln Center Theater, where she was responsible for developing new work and managing artistic initiatives. She will assume her new role at Signature Theatre starting November 2024. Her appointment follows a rigorous search to ensure the theatre’s continued growth and commitment to developing groundbreaking works.

Elz Cuya Jones Named Broadway Advocacy Coalition Executive Director

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) has appointed Elz Cuya Jones as its new executive director. Jones, who has a background in community leadership and nonprofit management, will oversee the BAC’s initiatives focused on racial justice, policy reform, and industry transformation. She succeeds Roberta Pereira in this position and aims to continue the organization’s mission of creating social change through the arts.

Regional

Seattle-Based The Feast Theatre Company Casts ChatGPT in Latest Production

Seattle’s The Feast Theatre Company has cast ChatGPT in its upcoming production, marking a significant step in integrating AI into live theater. The chatbot will be used in real-time to create dialogue based on audience input, offering a unique interactive experience. The company aims to explore the intersection of technology and creativity, pushing the boundaries of traditional theater. This project continues the theater’s reputation for experimental, audience-driven performances.

American Theatre: Carson Grace Becker to Step Down from Chicago Dramatists

Carson Grace Becker announced she will leave her role as artistic director of Chicago Dramatists in October 2024. Becker has led the theater for nearly a decade, focusing on new play development and community-building initiatives. Under her leadership, the organization launched several programs to support emerging writers. Her departure will mark a transition for the company, which will begin a search for a new artistic director in the coming months.

Virginia Rep Faces Permanent Closure Without Urgent $600K Support

Virginia Repertory Theatre announced it requires $600,000 in urgent funding to avoid permanent closure. Facing a severe financial crisis, the theater's deficits have reached $3.3 million, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s leadership transition. Without immediate donations from the community and other sources, the current production of Misery could be the theater’s last. Virginia Rep is calling on patrons and the Richmond community to help prevent the theater’s shutdown.

San Antonio Report: San Antonio Philharmonic Beset by Staff and Board Turnover

The San Antonio Philharmonic is facing significant internal challenges as its third season begins. Multiple resignations, including the CFO Sylvia Romo, have occurred, citing mismanagement. At least a dozen staff members and two board members have left during Executive Director Roberto Treviño’s 14-month tenure, leading to organizational disruptions affecting ticket sales and donor relations. Despite these challenges, the Philharmonic opened its season under new music director Jeffrey Kahane.

Artnet: Philadelphia’s University of the Arts Files for Bankruptcy

Philadelphia’s University of the Arts filed for bankruptcy amid financial struggles. The decision follows years of deficits exacerbated by the pandemic and declining enrollment. University officials hope restructuring will secure its future while allowing continued operations. The university is renowned for its programs in visual and performing arts and has been a fixture in Philadelphia’s artistic community. The filing aims to protect its assets and prevent further financial deterioration.

International

The Guardian: Black Actor Francesca Amewudah-Rivers Faces Racist Abuse in Romeo & Juliet Production

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, a Black actor in Romeo & Juliet, experienced racist abuse during performances at London's Open Air Theatre. Audiences directed slurs at her, prompting widespread outrage and calls for action across the theater industry. The abuse has reignited debates over racial discrimination in British theater. Amewudah-Rivers shared her painful experiences, urging for meaningful reforms and protections for actors of color.

The Stage: Inside the Messy World of Arts Philanthropy in 2024

Arts philanthropy is facing new scrutiny as cultural institutions are increasingly questioned over their funding sources. Many organizations are turning down donations from controversial philanthropists, but the resulting loss of funds threatens to exacerbate the arts sector's already precarious financial situation. In interviews, fundraisers express concern about balancing ethics with economic survival as calls for transparency and moral responsibility grow louder.

