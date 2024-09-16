Industry Pro Newsletter: Arts Groups in Milwaukee Face Funding Challenges

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









From U.S. universities grappling with cuts to drama departments, to the financial troubles of regional arts organizations, funding concerns are a recurring theme. Meanwhile, Broadway gears up for a thrilling fall season, and new leadership emerges with Lear deBessonet at Lincoln Center Theater and Bradley Renner at Orlando Ballet. Internationally, Slovakian culture workers are preparing for strikes in protest of stagnant wages and working conditions.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Arts in Education and Community Engagement - The Center for Performing Arts Governors State University

Governors State University is seeking to hire a Director of Arts in Education and Community Engagement, who is a senior member of the staff of the Center for Performing Arts leadership team. Setting the direction for educational and multi-generational family cultural content (music, dance, theatre, curricular content, multi-disciplinary, etc.), the Director of Arts in Education (AIE) and Community Engagement utilizes the season offerings, university relationships, and community to leverage innovative programming and build our service.

Industry Trends

HowlRound: Drama Department Cuts and Mergers Impact U.S. Universities

HowlRound details how financial pressures are driving U.S. universities to cut or merge drama departments. Budget constraints have led to significant staff layoffs, reduced course offerings, and downsizing of theater programs, especially in production and design areas. These moves are deeply affecting faculty and students. Advocates are pushing for greater recognition of the importance of the arts in education, warning that the cuts erode creative fields.

Broadway/New York

2024 Broadway Fall Preview

BroadwayWorld's 2024 Fall Preview highlights the season's highly anticipated productions. Major shows include "The Outsiders," "How to Dance in Ohio," and the revival of "Spamalot." Several celebrated actors are making returns, including Rachel McAdams and Bradley Cooper. New original musicals like "Gatsby" are generating excitement, alongside adaptations like "The Notebook." Tony-winning directors and beloved stories are expected to dominate the fall stage.

Meghan Finn Receives $200K David Prize

Meghan Finn, Artistic Director of The Tank, has been awarded the prestigious $200,000 David Prize. The recognition celebrates her efforts in creating accessible performance spaces for emerging artists in New York City. The Tank has garnered acclaim under her leadership, fostering experimental and multidisciplinary work. Finn plans to use the prize money to expand the theater’s programs and continue advocating for underrepresented voices in the performing arts.

How Maybe Burke Is Promoting Belonging and Inclusivity for & JULIET

“As of writing, there is no specific collective bargaining agreement requirement from Equity requiring a DEI staffer or consultant on Broadway productions and tours. In instances like the Main Stem and touring productions of & Juliet where there are specialists fulfilling this need, they are brought on by the producers.”

Lear deBessonet Named Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater

Lear deBessonet has been appointed the next Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater, succeeding André Bishop. Known for her innovative community-driven productions and tenure at New York’s Public Theater, deBessonet has led acclaimed works like "The Tempest" and "Hercules." She will officially take the helm in January 2025, with plans to prioritize inclusive programming and collaborations with diverse voices in the arts.

Regional

Urban Milwaukee: Milwaukee Arts Groups in Financial Trouble

Urban Milwaukee reports on the growing financial difficulties faced by Milwaukee's arts organizations. Many groups, including Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Milwaukee Repertory Theater, are struggling due to funding cuts, inflation, and pandemic recovery challenges. Efforts to address the crisis include staff reductions, fundraising campaigns, and a call for increased public support. The future of Milwaukee’s cultural institutions remains uncertain as they navigate these economic hurdles.

Bungalower: Orlando Ballet Names New Executive Director

Bradley W. Renner, former Director of Development at the Joffrey Ballet, has been named the new Executive Director of Orlando Ballet. Renner brings extensive experience from his time at Joffrey and Atlanta Ballet, where he oversaw major organizational initiatives. His new role will focus on managing Orlando Ballet’s $10 million budget, and he will take on leadership duties starting October 14, 2024.

International

ArtNews: Slovakian Culture Workers Threaten Coordinated Strike

Slovakian culture workers, including those in theater, music, and museums, are planning a coordinated strike to protest insufficient wages and poor working conditions. Union representatives argue that salaries have stagnated while the cost of living has risen dramatically. Despite promises from the government for wage increases, little progress has been made. Workers are demanding immediate action and reforms to improve their financial security and professional environment.

Missed our last few newsletters?

September 9, 2024 - A 'Radical Reshaping' in Seattle, StrawHat to Suspend Operations

This week, we have both challenges and opportunities in the theater industry, from financial strains to leadership transitions. Stories include the opening of nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards and the donation from Ken Ludwig to save Hall’s Croft. Financial difficulties are impacting institutions like the University of the Arts and Seattle’s theater scene, prompting a rethinking of models and operations. Leadership changes at TFANA, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, and Invisible Theatre reflect a period of transformation, with industry figures considering how to build a more equitable and sustainable future.

September 3, 2024 - Legal Showdowns and Leadership Shifts Across the Performing Arts

This edition of our newsletter brings a focus on leadership transitions and legal battles within the performing arts world. From the San Francisco Ballet facing serious lawsuits that challenge its treatment of dancers, to Anna Netrebko's narrowed but ongoing lawsuit against the Metropolitan Opera, the theme of accountability resonates throughout. Meanwhile, new leadership appointments at esteemed institutions like the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Peterborough Players signal a period of change and renewal. Internationally, the celebrated ballet dancer Julio Bocca takes on a pivotal role at Teatro Colón, emphasizing the global reach and impact of the arts.

August 26, 2024 - NYC's $210M Cultural Boost & Funding Cuts in Scotland

This week, we look at Richard Ridge’s upcoming discussion on Broadway poster art at the NYPL to New York City’s 2025 budget allocations for the arts. Regional and international stories highlight key initiatives and challenges, including Everyman Theatre’s efforts to enhance accessibility via pay-what-you-choose and Scotland’s funding crisis, which threatens the future of UK theater.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.

Comments





