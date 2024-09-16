Aaron Roman Weiner Will End Five Year Tenure As Artistic Director of LAByrinth Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a very successful five year run, Aaron Roman Weiner, LAByrinth Theater Company's Artistic Director, will be leaving the position at the end of the company's 2025 season to focus on his busy acting career and spend more time with his family. LAByrinth will be launching the search for a new Artistic Director in the coming weeks.

"I never set out to be an artistic director," says Weiner of his time in leadership, "but this company pushed me beyond how I saw myself, same as it has done for so many of our members. It has been an absolute honor and a thrill to collaborate with and advocate for the incredible artists that make up LAB. I'm so proud of what we have accomplished the last five years, and eager to watch a new leader take our company even further. I'm in the midst of planning an exciting 32nd season, which I can't wait to share soon. I will forever and always be an active and devoted member of our beautiful LAByrinth family."

Weiner's time with LAByrinth began in 2001. "I remember meeting Aaron many years ago when he became involved with LAB as a young intern," reminisces Liza Colón-Zayas, founding LAByrinth member and Emmy winning actor (The Bear, FX). "I watched him perform in a reading at our annual Summer Intensive and I thought he was truly outstanding. He took on the herculean task of shepherding our company through very challenging times. I feel so proud and profoundly blessed to have had such a gifted, open, generous and gentle leader helming my artistic home."

Throughout his tenure, Weiner oversaw the continued growth of long standing programs: the annual BARN SERIES, the SUMMER INTENSIVE for company members, the INTENSIVE ENSEMBLE (a free education program) as well as establishing a new ongoing residency at 59E59 Theaters and the creation of STRIPPED (a series of shared staged works in progress). This season Aaron is overseeing a new partnership with the NYC DOE ArtsHub in Brooklyn where more new work will have development support and be shared with educators and students.

Though he is stepping away from his leadership role, Weiner will remain a valued company member. "Aaron is one of the most diplomatic, gracious and thoughtful people I have had the pleasure of working with," says LAB Leadership Committee member Yetta Gottesman. "He always has the LAByrinth's best and highest interest at heart."

"We have Aaron to thank for endowing us with the elusive luxury of optimism", says John Gould Rubin, current LAB Board Chair. "Our gratitude is immense."

