Industry Pro Newsletter: Making an Original Broadway Cast Recording & NYC's Record Investment

This week's newsletter highlights the intricate process of creating an Original Broadway Cast Recording and celebrates New York City's record $254 million investment in cultural institutions. Regionally, Milwaukee theaters respond artistically to the Republican National Convention, and new leadership appointments at Virginia Repertory Theatre and Shakespeare Center Los Angeles promise fresh visions. Internationally, Kathy Bourne's election as President of UK Theatre aims to bolster the sector, while a report on rising West End ticket prices raises accessibility concerns. We also cover the imprisonment of Russian theatermakers for "justifying terrorism" and the community-driven rescue of Oldham Coliseum Theatre from closure.

Employment Opportunity

President & CEO - Hanover Theatre & Conservatory

Reporting to the Board of Directors and guiding an experienced senior leadership team, the President & CEO oversees programming, financial resources, venue capitalization, and overall operations that ensure resiliency and sustainable growth. They leverage personal and professional relationships and networks across private, public, and corporate sectors to lay the groundwork for generating support that maximizes the organization’s visibility, positive reputation, and community impact.

Industry Trends

What Does It Take to Make an Original Broadway Cast Recording?

Creating an Original Broadway Cast Recording involves a meticulous and collaborative process that captures the essence of a live performance. Producers, directors, musicians, and cast members work together in a recording studio, often right after opening night, to ensure the freshest performances. The process includes multiple takes to perfect the sound quality and balance. The final product is mixed and mastered to create a seamless listening experience that transports audiences back to the theater. This recording serves as a vital document of the show, preserving its musical and emotional impact for listeners worldwide.

Broadway/New York

$53 Million Investment In NYC Cultural Institutions Totals Record High $254 Million In Budget

New York City has announced a record investment of $254 million in its cultural institutions for the 2025 budget, including $53 million dedicated to new projects and improvements. This funding will support a wide range of cultural organizations and facilities, enhancing their ability to serve the community and promote the arts. The investment aims to boost the city's cultural landscape and provide significant resources for maintaining and developing cultural institutions.

Regional

Milwaukee Theaters Stage Productions in Response to Republican National Convention

Milwaukee theaters are staging a series of productions in response to the upcoming Republican National Convention. The productions aim to provide artistic and critical perspectives on the political event, engaging the community in discussions about democracy and civic engagement. Participating theaters include the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Next Act Theatre, which will feature plays and performances reflecting on political themes.

American Theatre: Klaus Peter Schuller Named Virginia Rep Managing Director

Klaus Peter Schuller has been appointed as the new managing director of Virginia Repertory Theatre. Schuller, who previously held leadership roles at various arts organizations, will oversee the administrative and financial operations of the theater. His appointment is part of Virginia Rep's efforts to strengthen its organizational structure and enhance its community engagement. Schuller's experience and vision are expected to contribute significantly to the theater's growth and success.

American Theatre: Amanda Susskind Named Managing Director of Shakespeare Center Los Angeles

Amanda Susskind has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Shakespeare Center Los Angeles (SCLA). Susskind, who has an extensive background in arts management and law, will oversee the organization's strategic planning and day-to-day operations. She previously served as the Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Los Angeles office, bringing a wealth of leadership experience to SCLA. Her appointment is expected to drive new initiatives and strengthen community engagement efforts. Susskind's leadership aims to continue SCLA's mission of bringing Shakespeare's works to diverse audiences across Los Angeles.

International

The Stage: Chichester's Kathy Bourne to Become President of UK Theatre

Kathy Bourne, Executive Director of Chichester Festival Theatre, has been elected as the new President of UK Theatre. Bourne will take on the role later this year, succeeding Fiona Allan. She aims to advocate for the theater industry and support initiatives that promote the sustainability and growth of UK theaters. Bourne's leadership is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective and continued dedication to the theater community.

The Guardian: West End Theatre Ticket Prices Continue to Rise

A recent report highlights the increasing cost of West End theatre tickets, with some shows charging over £200 for premium seats. Productions like "Cabaret" starring Tom Holland and "Romeo and Juliet" have seen significant price hikes, raising concerns about accessibility for average theatergoers. The report calls attention to the need for balancing revenue generation with making theater accessible to a wider audience.

The Guardian: Russian Playwright and Director Jailed for Justifying Terrorism

A Russian court has sentenced playwright and director Yevgeny Kolyadin to six years in prison for "justifying terrorism" in his work. The charges stem from a play that criticized government policies and was deemed extremist by authorities. The sentencing has drawn condemnation from international human rights organizations and the global theater community, highlighting ongoing issues of artistic freedom and censorship in Russia.

The Guardian: Oldham Coliseum Theatre Saved from Closure

Oldham Coliseum Theatre has been saved from closure thanks to a last-minute funding boost and community support. The historic theater, which faced financial difficulties, will continue its operations and plans to expand its programming and outreach efforts. This rescue effort underscores the importance of community involvement and support in sustaining local cultural institutions.

