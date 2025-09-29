Industry Pro Newsletter: Courts Rule in Favor of Artists Over NEA Funding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In New York, Manhattan Theatre Club ushers in a new era with a new Artistic Director, while in Louisville, a new dual leadership team takes the reins at Actors Theatre of Louisville. The industry is also facing key challenges head-on, from a major court victory securing federal arts funding to a legal dispute on Broadway and a push by UK unions to ensure the safety of front-of-house staff. We also check in with the winner of the Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education on the state of arts education.

Employment Opportunity

Managing Director - Mainstage Center for the Arts

The Managing Director will oversee business operations, development, marketing, and daily administration to ensure the organizational health of Mainstage Center for the Arts. This role works in close partnership with the Artistic Director to align artistic programming with financial, operational, and community goals as set forth by the Board of Directors.

Industry Trends

​​Court Rules Against Trump Order That NEA Should Deny Grants Over Gender Ideology

A federal court has officially struck down a 2025 executive order that targeted the National Endowment for the Arts. The directive instructed the NEA to consider denying grants to arts projects that were deemed to be promoting "gender ideology." In its ruling, the court found the order's terms to be unconstitutionally vague and an infringement upon First Amendment rights. The court has now permanently enjoined the NEA from using the directive as a basis for any of its future funding decisions.

Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Gary Edwin Robinson Unpacks the Importance of Arts Education

Robinson, a drama teacher from Brooklyn, shares his perspective on the essential role that theatre plays in student development. He emphasizes that arts education teaches invaluable life skills, including empathy, confidence, and collaboration. The video shows Robinson speaking on the transformative power of creating a safe community where students can find their voice.

Broadway/New York

Manhattan Theater Club Names Nicki Hunter as New Artistic Director

Manhattan Theatre Club has appointed Nicki Hunter as its new Artistic Director. Hunter, who has been with the prominent nonprofit since 2009, had been serving as the Associate Artistic Director. She succeeds the company's longtime leader, Lynne Meadow, who stepped down after a celebrated 53-year tenure at the helm.

CABARET Producers Move to Dismiss Investor Lawsuit

Producers of the recent Broadway revival of CABARET are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by an investor. In a recent court filing, the producers asked a judge to throw out the complaint, which alleges a breach of contract over investor funds. Producers claim that the investor was offered opportunities to review the productions financials, and that all ticket sale funds were distributed as laid out in the investor deck and investment agreement.

Regional

Courier-Journal: Actors Theatre of Louisville Confirms Leadership Appointments

Actors Theatre of Louisville has announced a new dual leadership team for the organization. Amelia Acosta Powell has been appointed the new Artistic Director, and Emily Tarquin will serve as the new Managing Director. Chosen for their complementary expertise, the pair will guide the theatre’s mission of centering community, wonder, and joy. Acosta Powell and Tarquin will oversee the 2025-26 season and lead a new strategic planning process to strengthen the theatre’s long-term sustainability and impact.

International

The Guardian: Unions urge theatres to limit at-seat alcohol sales as staff face ‘unacceptable’ abuse

This request follows reports of a significant increase in verbal and physical abuse directed at front-of-house and bar staff by intoxicated audience members. The unions state that at-seat service makes it harder for staff to monitor consumption and ensure a safe working environment.

