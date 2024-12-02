Jason Laks Named New President of the Broadway League

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a note sent earlier today to Broadway League members, Broadway League Chair Kristin Caskey officially announced that Jason Laks has been named the next President of the Broadway League following an extensive search. Laks acted as The League's Executive Vice President and General Counsel before serving as Acting President throughout most of 2024.

"Jason has done a remarkable job as the interim President these past 10 months, collaborating with leadership, carrying forward League initiatives, and ensuring that the incredible League staff continued their great work," writes Caskey. "His appointment as President is equally connected to his interviews and the compelling vision he presented during his final discussion with the committee. He is deeply knowledgeable on many facets of our business and has rich relationships with both League members and our colleagues throughout the industry."

In January 2024, it was announced that Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League since 2006, would retire from the League after a 18-year tenure. She continued to serve in an advisory capacity for special events through the 2024 Tony Awards.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity. I’ve been in love with Broadway since I was a kid watching touring productions at Proctors Theater in Schenectady. The magic that happens on stage every night in theaters here in New York and across the country is unique and irreplaceable. This is such a critical moment for Broadway. The League represents people from all corners of this industry, and I’m ready to work with our members and our partners to lead us to new heights,” said The Broadway League’s incoming President, Jason Laks.



To direct the search process, The Broadway League’s Board of Governors appointed a Steering Committee chaired by Producer Sue Frost that included League Board Chair Kristin Caskey, Maggie Brohn, Rashad Chambers, Jeff Daniel, Jon Ekeberg, Andrew Flatt, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Aaron Lustbader, Jimmy Nederlander Jr., Lauren Reid, Christina Selby and David Stone. The esteemed executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates led the search in collaboration with the committee. The process was informed by an assessment of the President’s role and League priorities with leadership, members and staff all contributing.



Laks’ selection comes at a critical time for the industry and its recovery. This November, 40 of 41 Broadway theaters are lit up with shows. Annual attendance figures have begun to approach pre-pandemic levels. Laks will officially begin his duties this week.

About Jason Laks

Jason Laks originally joined the Broadway League in 2012 and returned again in 2021 as the General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Labor Relations. Prior to re-joining the League, he was Senior Vice President at NBCUniversal, overseeing labor relations for their broadcast and cable television, sports and owned station operations. In his career, Laks has held positions on both the management and union side of the table in labor relations as well as legal positions focusing on corporate and real estate law. Laks, 52, grew up in Albany and is a proud graduate of the University of Connecticut and Cornell Law School.