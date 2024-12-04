The United Federation of Teachers Joins Coalition Opposing Casino in Times Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is joining the No Times Square Casino Coalition which opposes a casino in the Theater District. The announcement follows recent news that all seven of IATSE’s New York Theater Locals joined the coalition, as well as a poll showing that an overwhelming 71% of registered voters who live in and around Times Square are against opening a casino in the area.

"Converting a historic Broadway Theater into a casino is a bad idea. It would undermine the Theater District and dilute the distinctive power of Broadway, an industry that offers unique educational and career opportunities for our students. Broadway is an educational goldmine for the children of our city, and it needs to be protected," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers. "Casinos have their place in urban centers, but ideally they create new attraction zones for business and tourism - not drain or diminish existing cultural centers."

The UFT represents nearly 200,000 New York City public school educators and school-related professionals, as well as childcare providers, nurses, adult education instructors, retired members and other titles and organizations. In the Times Square area, it provides education, meals, mental health services and other vital amenities to students in six schools from West 34th Street to West 55th Street, between 6th Avenue and 9th Avenue (Star America Preschool, P.S. 212 Midtown West, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis High School, Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts, Professional Performing Arts High School and P.S. 035). Since 2017, the UFT has collaborated with The Broadway League to support its Broadway Bridges program which endeavors to provide every New York City public high school student in 10th grade an opportunity to see a Broadway show before graduation.

The casino is being proposed, by Caesars Entertainment, SL Green and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, at 1515 Broadway which is home of the Minskoff Theatre where The Lion King is currently playing on Broadway.

According to the New York Post, a spokesperson for Caesars Palace Times Square stated that, “The UFT didn’t do its homework on our project.”

“Bringing a world-class entertainment destination to Times Square will actually grow the audience for Broadway shows, and we will provide tens of millions of dollars in Broadway tickets to New York City students and educational programs as part of a successful bid,” read the statement. “The unions representing Broadway actors and musicians support our bid precisely because we will benefit the theater community and Times Square.”

Read more on The New York Post.

The No Times Square Casino Coalition is comprised of residents, businesses, workers, community organizations and stakeholders from the Times Square community who are committed to its long-term future and concerned about the significant negative impacts a casino would bring.

The members include 54 Below, the American Bus Association, ATPAM, Audience Rewards, Bar Centrale, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, CHEKPEDS, the Council of Chelsea Block Associations, Encore Community Services, the Hell’s Kitchen Block Alliance, the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association, IATSE Local One, IATSE Local 306, IATSE Local 751, IATSE Local 764, IATSE Local 798, Joe Allen, the Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association, the National Organization for Women NYC (NOW-NYC), Orso, Project FIND, Sardi’s, TDF, Times Square Church, The Ali Forney Center, The Broadway League, The Shubert Organization, The Voice of Student Youth & Travel, The West 47th/48th Street Block Association, United Scenic Artists 829, and the Westside Neighborhood Alliance.