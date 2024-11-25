Industry Pro Newsletter: Bluesky for Broadway & Tax Incentives for Theatre in Massachusetts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway embraces new platforms like Bluesky and Stage Mag, while regional developments include Massachusetts’ live theater tax credit and Portland’s push for funding transparency. Leadership changes at The Fountain Theatre and Birmingham Rep signal fresh directions for these institutions. Finally, celebrations and reflections, from Broadway’s marketing triumphs to the UK’s National Lottery milestone, emphasize the ongoing balance of creativity, recognition, and sustainability in the performing arts.

Employment Opportunity

Marketing Assistant - Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. LCT is committed to developing and producing new works and classics with an emphasis on the work of new and emerging playwrights, directors, and designers. LCT’s education program, Open Stages, reaches thousands of public-school students annually with curriculum-related projects, teaching artist support, and tickets to LCT productions.

Industry Trends

Follow Along with Next On Stage Season 5 with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

BroadwayWorld has launched Season 5 of "Next On Stage," a virtual musical theatre competition spotlighting high school and college performers. The competition features weekly performances, with viewers able to follow along using BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag, an interactive digital program offering contestant bios, performance videos, and voting information. Stage Mag enhances the audience experience by providing real-time updates and exclusive content throughout the competition.

Broadway on Bluesky: A Guide to the Growing New Social Media Platform

As the social media landscape evolves, Broadway professionals and enthusiasts are exploring Bluesky, a decentralized platform gaining traction in the arts community. BroadwayWorld provides a comprehensive guide to Bluesky, detailing its features, user interface, and potential benefits for theatre artists and fans. The platform offers a space for authentic engagement, free from algorithms that dictate content visibility, making it an appealing alternative for those seeking genuine connections within the theatre world.

Broadway/New York

Who Gets a Caricature Portrait at Sardi’s?

Sardi's Restaurant in New York City is renowned for its walls adorned with caricatures of Broadway legends. This article delves into the history and selection process behind these iconic portraits, highlighting the honor bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the theatre industry. The tradition, dating back to the 1920s, continues to celebrate the achievements of actors, directors, and other theatre professionals, cementing their legacy within the Broadway community.

Broadway Marketing Agencies Win Big at the 2024 Clio Entertainment Awards

At the 2024 Clio Entertainment Awards, Broadway marketing agencies received top honors for their innovative campaigns promoting theatrical productions. The awards recognized excellence in various categories, including digital media, out-of-home advertising, and integrated campaigns. These accolades underscore the creative strategies employed by agencies to engage audiences and drive ticket sales in a competitive entertainment landscape.

Regional

Massachusetts Legislature Passes Live Theater Tax Credit As Part Of Economic Development Bill

The Massachusetts Legislature has approved a live theater tax credit as part of a broader economic development bill. This initiative aims to stimulate the state's performing arts sector by providing financial incentives for theater productions, encouraging investment, and supporting local economies. The tax credit is expected to attract new productions to Massachusetts, enhancing its cultural landscape and offering economic benefits to communities statewide.

WWeek: Arts Organizations Seek Clarity on Funding from Portland's New Office of Arts & Culture

In Portland, arts organizations are requesting greater transparency regarding the allocation of grant funds by the city's newly established Office of Arts & Culture. While the office aims to implement a more equitable funding process, some smaller organizations have expressed concerns about reduced funding and the criteria used for grant distribution. These groups are advocating for clearer communication and a more inclusive approach to ensure fair support across the city's diverse arts community.

American Theatre: Raymond O. Caldwell Named Fountain Theatre’s Next Artistic Director

The Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles has appointed Raymond O. Caldwell as its new artistic director, succeeding co-founder Stephen Sachs. Caldwell, recognized for his work in Washington, D.C., brings extensive experience as a director, writer, and educator. He is set to assume full leadership of the theatre in April 2025, with plans to continue the organization's mission of producing socially relevant and diverse theatrical works.

International

The Art Newspaper: UK's National Lottery at 30: Impact on the Cultural Sector

As the UK's National Lottery marks its 30th anniversary, its significant contributions to the cultural sector are being evaluated. The lottery has funded over 700,000 projects, including major cultural landmarks and community initiatives. However, discussions have emerged about the need to reassess funding allocations to address current challenges in arts and heritage sectors, ensuring sustained support and equitable distribution of resources.

The Stage: Birmingham Rep Names Joe Murphy New Artistic Director

Birmingham Repertory Theatre has announced the appointment of Joe Murphy as its new artistic director. Murphy, formerly associated with the Sherman Theatre, brings a wealth of experience in directing and producing. He is expected to lead Birmingham Rep into a new era, focusing on innovative programming and community engagement to enhance the theatre's regional and national presence.

Missed our last few newsletters?

November 18, 2024 - Toronto’s Fleck Dance Theatre to Close, Congestion Pricing Returns

Colleen Dilenschneider emphasizes the transformative power of staff interactions in arts organizations. Key stories include legal and policy developments in New York, protests targeting tolerance-focused theatre in Michigan, and the financial struggles of Chicago’s Links Hall. Internationally, barriers for working-class creatives in the UK and the closure of Toronto’s Fleck Dance Theatre underscore critical concerns about accessibility and sustainability in the arts worldwide.

November 11, 2024 - Can the Arts Adapt? Australia Looks at a 4-Day Work Week in the Arts

Groundbreaking research in London measures brain activity during live dance performances, hinting at the powerful, collective connection audiences feel. Meanwhile, financial pressures are prompting some theaters to close while others push for new ticketing and funding strategies to survive. Broadway faces calls for a more inclusive approach to honoring its artists, and discussions grow around adopting a four-day work week in the arts to combat burnout.

November 4, 2024 - Theater Educators Face Growing Censorship Challenges, Says EdTA

This week’s newsletter spotlights key developments across the theater world, from community engagement initiatives to evolving policies impacting industry stability and inclusivity. Highlights include the launch of BroadwayWorld’s "Next On Stage" competition, offering young talent an online platform, and insights from the National Endowment for the Arts on how arts participation fosters social connectedness. In broader industry updates, new studies reveal trends in censorship for educational theater, while new regulations and limited funding support challenge UK theaters.

