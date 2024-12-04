Adam Siegel Named Executive Director of Second Stage Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Board of Trustees of Second Stage Theater has just announced that Adam Siegel, currently Managing Director of Lincoln Center Theater, will be Second Stage Theater’s new Executive Director. Mr. Siegel joins the organization full-time April 1, 2025, following a month-long transition period.

Interim Executive Director, Lisa Lawer Post, will continue in her position until April 1. Mr. Siegel will partner with Evan Cabnet, Artistic Director, who joined the organization in September 2024 and will officially launch his first season of programming in Fall 2025.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining Second Stage Theater - an organization whose mission, artistic integrity, and commitment to excellence and continued growth have made it one of the premiere theaters in the country,” said Adam Siegel.

“Plus, this opportunity to join forces with my good friend and colleague, Artistic Director Evan Cabnet—with whom I have worked for over20 years, including the last eight years at Lincoln Center Theater—was an opportunity I simply could not pass up.

My 25 years at Lincoln Center Theater have been a dream come true in so many ways. Creating theater under the tutelage of André Bishop and Bernard Gersten—alongside a truly amazing staff—has been life-altering, and I leave with an immense amount of gratitude for the relationships that were formed and pride in the important work we achieved together. In a way, this is a full circle moment for me. My first job on Broadway, in 1992, was as the Assistant Company Manager on The Phantom of the Opera at the Majestic Theater. Returning to 44th Street, 32 years later, as Executive Director of Second Stage at the historic Hayes Theater, fills my heart with joy and excitement.”

“Our search committee spent months identifying and interviewing dozens of amazing candidates for the Executive Director position, but it quickly became evident that Adam Siegel was head-and-shoulders above the rest,” said Kevin Brockman (Head of the Executive Director Search Committee) and Terry Lindsay. “His vast experience in managing a complex theater organization with Broadway and Off-Broadway houses, along with his keen intellect, operational savvy and engaging personality makes him the perfect person to partner with Artistic Director Evan Cabnet to propel Second Stage’s growth and success in the future. The fact that Adam and Evan already have a genuine friendship and collaborative shorthand, forged from working alongside each other for many years at Lincoln Center Theater, enables Adam to hit the ground running on day one.”

Evan Cabnet added, “Adam Siegel is one of the great leaders of the American theater. His creativity, vision, intelligence, generosity, and wisdom has had a profound impact on me and on everyone lucky enough to work with him at Lincoln Center Theater. Adam’s positive impact on the field, both in New York and beyond, is immeasurable. I am proud to call him a friend, and am so excited to continue our professional and artistic collaboration at Second Stage.”

Bio:

As Managing Director of LCT since 2012 and General Manager from 2002 to 2012, Siegel, a three-time Tony Award-winner, produced and oversaw over 100 plays and musicals in three-theater venue on the Lincoln Center campus as well as on Broadway, on tour, and internationally. A select list of key productions include: Tony-award winning productions of The King and I, Oslo, A View From The Bridge, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, War Horse, Awake and Sing!, Henry IV, and Contact. Other notable productions include The Light in the Piazza, Falsettos, Other Desert Cities, Pipeline, and Pulitzer prize-winning Disgraced.In this position, he was responsible for the organization's business operations with direct oversight of General Management, Marketing/Publicity, Finance, HR-EDI, Production Management, Front of House, and Box Office. Siegel reported to the Board of Directors and served on multiple Board committees to provide insights and strategic advice. He established both Board and Staff-level EDI committees, serving on both; and developed an anti-racism action plan for internal accountability.

During his tenure, Siegel managed multiple capital projects including the construction of the Claire Tow Theater on the roof and instituted all operating systems for this new theater to integrate with the organization at large. In addition, he handled negotiations for all union contracts while maintaining good relationships with 11 theatrical unions and was the lead on negotiations for all individual contracts with Authors, Directors, Designers, and Actors.

A League of Resident Theatres (LORT) member since 2013, Siegel served as President of the organization from 2020-2024. As President during the Covid pandemic, he negotiated shut down terms, new media streaming opportunities, and re-opening protocols. He also served as lead negotiator for the most recent Actor’s Equity Association and United Scenic Artists agreements, having served on every LORT negotiating committee since 2002.