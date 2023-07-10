Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway's COVID Guidelines Evolve, Lookingglass and Signature Limit New Production







From the intersection of politics and school plays to the evolving landscape of Broadway, we explore the trends and developments that are shaping the industry. Join us as we celebrate the expansion of UCB Theater in New York, new Artistic Director appointments at Abingdon Theatre company, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and Raven Theatre in Chicago. On the flip side of the coin, we also look at the industry as more companies continue to battle headwinds - with Signature Theatre off-Broadway and Lookingglass Theatre in Chicago the latest to announce halts and reductions in programming.

Industry Trends

School Plays Become Political Battlegrounds as Conservatives Push Back - The New York Times

School plays are becoming political battlegrounds as conservative groups and parents push back against productions that address social issues or feature diverse narratives. These conflicts highlight the tensions around education and culture, with some arguing that school plays should reflect traditional values, while others advocate for inclusive and thought-provoking productions. The article explores recent controversies in various school districts across the United States, examining the broader implications for arts education and freedom of expression. It delves into the challenges faced by educators and artists navigating these contentious debates in the context of school theater programs. Click here to read more…

Broadway/New York

Last month, Signature Theatre announced three pretty exciting offerings for its 2023-2024 season. What slipped a little under the radar was that it was a complete season announcement—the off-Broadway company will only be producing three shows this season. That is down from four last season and at least six productions per season prior to the pandemic. The constriction is another sign of a theater world in crisis. If we don’t turn the tide, millions will miss out on the joy of live theater.

In January, I wrote about how many theaters had returned with reduced seasons. By then, dozens of theaters had needed to run campaigns to save their theaters. Many had succeeded, some had not. But people were somewhat hopeful. Since then, things have become more dire. The rebound that many hoped for has not come. Theaters that have never had a deficit had one for this past fiscal year. Some of the major non-profits had a deficit bigger than a midsize theater’s budget. Center Theatre Group gained the most headlines when it announced last month that it was indefinitely halting programming at the Mark Taper Forum; however, that hasn’t even been the worst news. We lost entirely one of the most acclaimed children’s theaters in the country, the Bay Area Children's Theatre, and several meaningful regionals, including the Triad Stage in North Carolina and Single Carrot Theatre in Maryland. Oregon Shakespeare Festival raised $2.7 million, over its initial $2.5 million campaign ask, just to announce it needed another $7.3 million to complete its season. The list goes on. There are theaters that have not even had the funds to reopen post-pandemic. There are theaters already planning a substantially reduced 2024-2025 season because they can’t imagine things turning around before then.

How did we get here? It’s easy to blame changing habits that occurred as a result of the pandemic. And, indeed, that certainly is a part of it. The Lookingglass Theatre Company—a midsize Tony recipient located on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago—recently announced that, because of financial concerns, it was reducing its staff and would be producing in “different ways in the coming year” (while thankfully continuing its education initiatives). Its statement, which sought $2.5 million, led with the fact that audiences have not come back. In an interview, Lookingglass Artistic Director Heidi Stillman reiterated that as the theater’s biggest problem.

“People got used to staying in their homes,” Stillman stated, adding that her theater relied on single ticket sales more than subscriptions. “There has also been an exodus of people from cities. Remote work trends are feeding into it. We used to have people who would stop after work at our theater and see a show before they went home. There is also a perception of crime downtown, which I don’t feel, but I do hear that from people. So, in some ways, our location itself, which used to be a real blessing, put us in a tougher situation post-pandemic. Also donations dried up at a time when costs are going up.”

And therein lies the rub. Yes, audience numbers are down. Yes, that is a big part of the story. Yes, it is worth discussing why that is and how to get them back. I’m going to do a bit of that later on. However, even theaters that have ticket sales consistent with where they were in 2019 are still in danger. Attendance was up at Bay Area Children's Theatre and it still had to shutter. Ticket sales often covered less than 50% (and sometimes much less than 50%) of a non-profit theater’s expenses even in the before times. Let’s talk first about the “donations dried up” component. Story continues, click here to read more…

Broadway Implements Flexible COVID Guidelines, Removes Vaccine Mandate - BroadwayWorld

Broadway theaters have adopted more flexible COVID guidelines, removing the previous vaccine mandate. The new guidelines allow individual shows to determine their own safety protocols, including whether to require vaccinations or implement other preventive measures. This shift aims to provide flexibility for productions while maintaining a safe environment for audiences and performers. The article highlights the ongoing efforts to navigate the evolving circumstances of the pandemic and strike a balance between health considerations and the revival of live theater. Click here to read more…

UCB Theater Plans to Open New York Location in Fall 2023 - Vulture

UCB Theater, renowned for its improv and sketch comedy, is set to open a new location in New York in the fall of 2023. The article discusses the theater's plans to expand its presence in New York City and continue its tradition of nurturing comedic talent. The new location will provide opportunities for performers and offer audiences a diverse range of comedic experiences. The expansion of UCB Theater reflects the enduring popularity of improv and comedy in the entertainment industry and reinforces New York's status as a hub for comedic talent. Click here to read more…

Chad Austin Named Abingdon Theatre Company's First Producing Artistic Director - BroadwayWorld

Abingdon Theatre Company has named Chad Austin as its first-ever Producing Artistic Director. Austin, a theater artist and educator, will play a crucial role in overseeing the company's artistic vision and operations. Abingdon Theatre Company, a prominent Off-Broadway theater, is known for its commitment to developing and producing new American plays. Austin's appointment highlights the organization's dedication to supporting emerging and established artists and fostering a vibrant creative community. With his expertise and passion for innovative theater, Austin is poised to lead Abingdon Theatre Company into an exciting new chapter of artistic growth and excellence. Click here to read more…

Former "Hadestown" Cast Member Kim Moore Files Lawsuit Alleging Racial Discrimination - BroadwayWorld

Kim Moore, a former cast member of the musical "Hadestown," has filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination. The lawsuit claims that Moore faced discriminatory treatment and unequal opportunities compared to white cast members during her time with the production. The article highlights the importance of addressing racial equity and inclusivity within the theater industry and the broader conversation around diversity and representation. Click here to read more…

Anna Pitera DeVito Appointed as Head of New Production Marketing at The Shubert Organization - BroadwayWorld

Anna Pitera DeVito has been named the Head of New Production Marketing at The Shubert Organization, one of the largest theater owners on Broadway. In her new role, DeVito will oversee marketing strategies for new productions and work closely with creative teams to promote shows. The article highlights DeVito's extensive experience in theater marketing and her role in driving audience engagement and ticket sales. This appointment reflects The Shubert Organization's commitment to innovative marketing approaches and the continued success of Broadway productions. Click here to read more…

Regional

Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Programming Pause and Staff Reduction - BroadwayWorld

Lookingglass Theatre Company, a Tony Award-winning theater in Chicago, has announced a programming pause and staff reduction. The article discusses the challenges faced by the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial constraints that led to this decision. Lookingglass Theatre Company remains committed to returning with a full season of productions and innovative programming once conditions improve. This announcement reflects the impact of the pandemic on the theater industry and the efforts of organizations to navigate these challenging times while ensuring their long-term sustainability. Click here to read more…

Book-It Rep to Close After Three Decades - American Theatre Magazine

The Seattle-based theater is set to shut down after a successful three-decade run. The article reflects on the theater's accomplishments and its dedication to adapting literature into theatrical productions. The closure is attributed to financial challenges and changes in the theater landscape. The legacy of Book-It Repertory Theatre serves as a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to connect audiences with literature. This news underscores the ongoing need for support and sustainability in the performing arts sector. Click here to read more…

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond to Lead Oregon Shakespeare Festival - American Theatre Magazine

Tim Bond, currently serving as the Artistic Director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, has been appointed as the new Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Bond brings extensive experience and a passion for diversity and inclusivity to his new role. He will lead the renowned theater company, known for its commitment to producing a wide range of classical and contemporary works, as it continues to navigate and shape the future of American theater. Click here to read more…

Raven Theatre Company Names Sarah Slight as Artistic Director - BroadwayWorld

Chicago's Raven Theatre Company has appointed Sarah Slight as its new Artistic Director. Slight, an experienced theater artist and director, will lead the company's artistic vision and oversee its productions. The article highlights Slight's artistic contributions and her commitment to engaging diverse voices in theater. With her leadership, Raven Theatre Company aims to continue creating impactful and thought-provoking productions for its audiences. This appointment signifies a new chapter for the theater company and reinforces its commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement. Click here to read more…

Director of Folger Shakespeare Library to Step Down Next Summer - MSN

The Director of the Folger Shakespeare Library, Michael Witmore, has announced that he will step down by the summer of the following year. The article recognizes Witmore's achievements in expanding the library's digital initiatives and programming. During his tenure, the Folger Shakespeare Library has grown into a renowned institution for Shakespearean scholarship and cultural preservation. The announcement of Witmore's departure marks a transition in leadership for the institution, and the article highlights the legacy he leaves behind in advancing the study and appreciation of Shakespeare's works. Click here to read more…

Arena Stage Reveals Senior Leadership Team Promotions - BroadwayWorld

Arena Stage, a prominent theater company in Washington, D.C., has announced senior leadership team promotions. The article discusses the individuals who have been promoted to key positions within the organization, recognizing their contributions to the theater's artistic and operational success. These promotions reflect Arena Stage's commitment to fostering talent and maintaining a strong leadership team. The article emphasizes the theater's dedication to producing diverse and impactful productions that resonate with audiences in the Washington, D.C. community. Click here to read more…

TheatreSquared's Executive Director to Leave for McCarter Theatre - American Theatre Magazine

Martin Miller, the Executive Director of TheatreSquared, will be leaving the theater company to join McCarter Theatre. The article highlights Miller's accomplishments at TheatreSquared and his role in establishing it as a leading regional theater. Miller's move to McCarter Theatre, a renowned institution in Princeton, New Jersey, signifies a new chapter in his career. Click here to read more…

OPERA America Awards Next Stage Grants Supporting North American Works - BroadwayWorld

OPERA America has awarded $200,000 in Next Stage grants to support subsequent productions of North American works. The article highlights the recipients of these grants, which aim to promote the development and production of contemporary opera in North America. The Next Stage grants provide critical financial support to opera companies, fostering the creation of new works and ensuring their continued success. This news emphasizes the commitment to innovation and the advancement of the opera art form in the contemporary landscape. Click here to read more…

International

2024 Olivier Awards Scheduled for April at the Royal Albert Hall - BroadwayWorld

The 2024 Olivier Awards, celebrating excellence in London's theater industry, will take place in April at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The article highlights the significance of this annual event, recognizing outstanding achievements in West End productions. The Olivier Awards are highly anticipated by theater professionals and audiences alike, honoring exceptional performances, productions, and creative contributions. The Royal Albert Hall provides a grand setting for this celebration of theatrical excellence, showcasing the vibrancy and talent of the West End community. Click here to read more…

Stage Managers Warn of Mental Health Crisis: Burnout and Depression - The Stage

Summary: Stage managers in the performing arts industry are raising concerns about a mental health crisis, citing burnout and depression as prevalent issues. The article sheds light on the demanding nature of stage management roles, which involve high levels of responsibility and stress. Stage managers play a critical role in theater productions, and their well-being is essential for the smooth running of shows. This warning serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental health support and resources for stage managers and recognizing the challenges they face in their demanding profession. Click here to read more…

UK Culture Secretary Discusses Broadway-West End Collaboration - Variety

The UK Culture Secretary is exploring opportunities for collaboration between Broadway and the West End. The article highlights discussions around joint productions, talent exchanges, and initiatives to strengthen ties between the two prominent theater industries. This potential collaboration aims to enhance cultural exchange, foster artistic partnerships, and promote the growth of both Broadway and the West End. The article emphasizes the mutual admiration and respect between the theater communities of the United States and the United Kingdom and the potential benefits that could arise from closer collaboration and cooperation. Click here to read more…

