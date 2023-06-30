Tony-Winning Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Programming Pause, Staff Reduction

Lookingglass joins a number of other high-profile American theatre companies who have not seen their box office receipts and subscriptions return to pre-pandemic levels.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Lookingglass Theatre Company, recipient of the 2011 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced plans to pause its programming through the spring of 2024 along with a sizeable reduction to its full-time staff, slashing the number of employees from 24 to 10. 

Artistic director Heidi Stillman told the Chicago Tribune that the choice was made due to financial concerns as recent productions have failed to ignite at the box office. Stillman explained, “None of our recent shows have hit our box-office goals, even after we have reduced our goals.”

The company recently announced a fundraisng campaign, which seeks to raise $2.5 million to fund a smaller version of the current endeavor, which once boasted a $6 million dollar budget.

Lookingglass joins a number of other high-profile American theatre companies who have not seen their box office receipts and subscriptions return to pre-pandemic levels, including several others in the Chicago area. 

In the interim, Lookingglass will use a previously obtained state construction grant to improve its performance space.  The company also recently hosted a fundraiser led by talk show host and long time supporter Stephen Colbert

The Company, located in Chicago’s landmark Water Tower Water Works, has staged 70 world premieres received 161 Joseph Jefferson Award Nominations, and produced work all across the United States. In 2016, Lookingglass received the MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions and in 2017, was the recipient of the League of Chicago Theatres’ Artistic Achievement Award.    

Lookingglass Theatre Company was founded in 1988 by eight Northwestern University students. For 35 season, Lookingglass has provided a home for a multi-disciplined ensemble of artists who create story-centered, highly-conceptual theatrical work.

The company's current show, Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon, will conclude its run on July 16. Lookingglass' grant-funded educational programming will continue.

Read the company's full statement here:

"Dear Friends, Colleagues, and Supporters, 

Lookingglass Theatre Company is currently celebrating 35 years of producing original,  groundbreaking theatre created by its Ensemble with stories that entertain, illuminate,  challenge, inspire, enthrall and delight—and it has been our profound joy to do so. 

While the pandemic has been declared over, theatres in our country are still feeling the effects  of needing to shut down for so long. Since re-opening, audiences and donations have not  returned to 2019 levels, and the American Theatre is struggling to survive. You may have  noticed the recent communications from other not-for-profit theatres across the country regarding the need for layoffs and reduced programming. There have been many of these  announcements, and more will come. 

Lookingglass is no exception. We are announcing today that we have to take the heavy, but  intentional, step of reducing our staff and will be producing less and in different ways in the  coming year as we re-imagine our future.  

Just as this is a moment of transition for our field, it is a moment of innovation and  transformation for Lookingglass. It is time to find a new model for our artist-led company of  creators to thrive and contribute to our beautiful, multifaceted city. Lookingglass has taken  many forms in our 35 years of existence, and we are determined to find the best shape and  vision for this post-pandemic world.  

During this period, we are committed to creating a vibrant home for our future audiences and  all of Chicago to experience art. Part of our reimagining is physical. We have received capital  funding from the State of Illinois to re-envision and renovate the outer lobby space in the  Water Tower Water Works building in partnership with the Chicago Public Library. We believe  this will be both literally and figuratively transformational; this dynamic new community space  will help revitalize the Michigan Avenue corridor and gather all points of Chicago together. 

Over the coming year, our goal is to open a brand-new, original Lookingglass show, unveil a  new dynamic lobby with its own inclusive and innovative programming, and have a clear path  forward. While our goal is transformation, we remain committed to:  

• Workshopping and developing original plays and testing new imaginative programming  ideas only Lookingglass can offer. 

• Our decades-long relationship with the Chicago Public Schools, including an exciting  new comprehensive school-based initiative that is launching this academic year.  • Our annual “outside the box” programming, including our yearly ritual in honor of  Eugene Williams, Sunset 1919, on July 27, releasing our latest 50 Wards films. • Sharing out exciting news about Lookingglass Alice. 

Towards these goals we have in our corner a group of artists with stories they are burning to  tell; both engaged founders who are determined for us to move forward, and an exceptionally  talented and visionary next generation of Lookingglass artists that have much to contribute to our city. We have a passionate and invested Board, and a small but mighty remaining staff.  And we have you, our friends and colleagues and fellow theatre lovers. 

It is a hard moment, but we believe in impossible things. To make this next year of  transformation possible, we are launching a public campaign and are seeking to raise an  ambitious $2,500,000 so we can become the next version of Lookingglass Theatre Company.  Your help will enable us to stabilize and emerge anew."

For more information, visit lookingglasstheatre.org



Recommended For You