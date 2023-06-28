Chicago's Raven Theatre Company Names Sarah Slight as Artistic Director

Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has named Sarah Slight as Artistic Director, following her successful stewardship of the Company through its 40th season as Interim Artistic Director. Slight now takes the reins of the Equity-affiliated northside theatre company as it prepares for its 41st season, featuring a highly anticipated revival of Lucille Fletcher’s psychological thriller “Night Watch” and two World Premiere dramas.

“Sarah’s work as Raven Theatre Company’s Interim Artistic Director as we conducted the nearly seven-month search process was stellar,” said Raven Theatre Company Board President Stephen Johnson. “We are quite confident that she will lead the theater with grace and insight as it solidifies and expands its presence in the artistic community.”

“To be a part of this exciting time in Raven’s history is a unique honor,” said Sarah Slight, newly-named Artistic Director of Raven Theatre Company. “I'm particularly thrilled to continue working on our upcoming season, which has two world premieres--both Raven commissions--and a gripping revival. I plan to continue Raven's tradition of producing a combination of revivals and new plays that speak to the current moment in our shared culture while simultaneously working to expand the depth and breadth of our mission.”

Slight’s appointment becomes official on July 1, 2023. Raven’s 41st season begins October 5, 2023 with a revival of Lucille Fletcher’s hit Broadway psychological thriller “Night Watch”; continues in February 2024 with the World Premiere of Paul Michael Thomson’s “brother sister cyborg space,” exploring the political divisions within families against the backdrop of a rapidly-accelerating climate crisis; and culminates in May 2024 with the World Premiere of the final installment in Joshua Allen’s “The Grand Boulevard Trilogy,” set in 1919 during the Chicago Race Riots.

41st Season subscription packages are on sale now at www.raventheatre.com/subscriptions, with individual tickets going on sale in August 2023.