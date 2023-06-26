Industry Pro Newsletter: Labor Shortages in Shops Across the Country, Triad Stage Ceases Operations







As regional theatres continue to deal with shortfalls, news of another closing (Triad Stage) and gap fundraising came to light last week. American Theater Magazine reported on the labor shortages and significantly higher materials costs that scenic and costume shops across the country are dealing with putting further strains on regional theater budgets.

Employment Opportunity

Managing Director - TheaterWorks Hartford

The Managing Director will shape the strategic direction of the theater, oversee operations, cultivate staff, and bring the mission to life with an expansive vision for what theater can be and where it is heading next. The company wants those who bring and inspire fresh ideas, exploring new formats and approaches to deliver high-quality programming and impact. By furthering a culture of passion, care, and equity, this role plays a vital role in the company’s future and direction. Click here to learn more…

Industry Trends

The Big Crunch: Theatre Faces Labor and Materials Shortage - American Theatre Magazine

Theatres across the country are facing major challenges in returning to the stage post-pandemic. With many skilled laborers in sewing, carpentry, fabrication, and more leaving the field, finding the craftspeople to staff production shops remains a challenge. Even at theatres with the budget to pay competitive salaries, the staffing challenge remains as the pandemic sent many skilled workers out of the field. Click here to read more..

Federal Judge Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law - BroadwayWorld

A federal judge has put a temporary block on Florida’s recent anti-drag bill. The judge agreed with the argument put forth by Hamburger Mary’s, who brought the suit in defense of their regular drag brunches that the bill is too broad and is a clear violation of the performers first amendment rights. BroadwayWorld will continue following this and other related cases throughout the country. Click here to read more…

Broadway/New York

When new musicals open on Broadway, there are usually years of development behind the scenes that you do not see. That is the case even when the musical is as high-profile as the Britney Spears-fueled Once Upon a One More Time--not everything unfolds in public.

“We had a few different directors, so every director molded it into something a little bit different,” said Tess Soltau, who has played Betany, one of Cinderella's two stepsisters, since the beginning. “The bones are the same, but every time you’d come back for a new workshop, you’d be like: ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ You’d do that version of it and by the end, they’d be like: ‘Did that work? Should we go further? Should be push back?’”

Depending on which producer you ask or trade paper you read, you may get a different answer on whose idea it was to do a Britney Spears-powered musical in the first place, but everyone says the artist and/or her then team provided some general thematic recommendations. Obviously though, nothing fully fleshed out was handed over, producers and the creative team (including book writer Jon Hartmere) needed to create the piece.

Soltau first signed on in 2017 when Jerry Mitchell was attached to direct. But by the first reading in fall 2017, J.V. Mercanti, who now serves as Associate Director of the Broadway production, was at the helm.

“Betany was really smart in the beginning,” she explained. “She played dumb whenever the Cinderella story was being read, but whenever it wasn’t, she was always in the back reading or learning.”

Soltau explained that Betany’s original goal was to be friends with the princesses, which she achieved by the finale. That first reading also featured the character of the Evil Queen from Snow White lore singing the song “Crazy.” The song remains, but the character does not. According to Soltau, the actors still on board from that reading are her, Aisha Jackson (as Snow White) and Lauren Zakrin (who now plays Little Mermaid, but played Belle and Cinderella in different readings).

By mid-2018, Tyne Rafaeli had taken over as director and Soltau’s character had a new twist. “The next reading, I ended up with Rapunzel,” she said. “There was a little love storyline at the end. They used to wrap up each character--now there is more a collective resolution--and I found love with Rapunzel.”

This was the version Spears saw when she attended an intimate May 2018 reading with her mother and others. While Soltau never met Spears, she felt her supportive spirit. “She was luminous,” Soltau gushed. “She was with us in all the songs--she was clapping, she was dancing along, smiling and laughing. I’ll never forget it.”

After that reading, Kristin Hanggi took the helm with Keone and Mari Madrid attached as choreographers. There were additional presentations in summer 2018, fall 2018, spring 2019 and fall 2019 (this last one was the most fully staged, so likely a step-up in terms of Equity contract). During this period, Soltau saw her character become meaner, then revert back. The sisters chased Cinderella on horseback while singing “Piece of Me.” They went searching for glass slippers. The family also used to sing “Brightest Morning Star” (which is now sung by Cinderella and Snow White). None of the changes are particularly earth-shattering, but they go to show the effort that goes into developing the shows we see. Audience members see a product, but those in the industry know just how much went into creating that product. Story continues - click here to continue reading…

Photos - Check out the Winners of the 2023 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards - BroadwayWorld

The winners were: Titanique, Best New Musical; Fat Ham, Best New Play; Endgame, Best Play Revival; Merrily We Roll Along, Best Musical Revival; Asi Wind’s Inner Circle, Best Unique Theatrical Experience; and Walking With Bubbles, Best Solo Performance. Click here to read more…

Regional

Alliance Theatre Appoints Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Christopher Moses as Artistic Directors - BroadwayWorld

The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta has named Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Christopher Moses as its new Artistic Directors. Kajese-Bolden, an accomplished director and actor, and Moses, an acclaimed theater artist and educator, will lead the theater in its artistic endeavors and community engagement initiatives. With their diverse backgrounds and expertise, they aim to bring innovative and inclusive programming to the Alliance Theatre. The appointment of Kajese-Bolden and Moses represents the theater's commitment to fostering creativity, diversity, and excellence in the Atlanta theater scene. Click here to read more…

DC Drunk Shakespeare Votes to Unionize - BroadwayWorld

The DC version of the Drunk Shakespeare franchise has voted unanimously to become the third of the five current productions to join Actors Equity Association - following similar moves in Chicago and Phoenix. It is anticipated that producers will voluntarily acknowledge the new union representation as they did in the first two cities. Click here to read more…

Triad Stage Shuts Down Operations - American Theatre Magazine

Triad Stage, a prominent theater company based in North Carolina, has closed its doors. The decision to shut down operations was made due to financial difficulties exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Triad Stage, known for producing a wide range of theatrical works, had been a cultural hub in the region for over two decades. The closure highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the theater industry and the need for continued support to ensure the survival of arts organizations. Efforts are underway to explore potential partnerships and collaborations to revive the spirit of Triad Stage in the future. Click here to read more…

Westport Country Playhouse Seeks $2 Million Donation to Preserve Historic Theater - BroadwayWorld

Westport Country Playhouse, a historic theater in Connecticut, is appealing for a $2 million donation to secure its future. The funds would be used to address critical infrastructure needs, including necessary renovations and updates to the theater building. Preserving the historic venue is essential to continue its rich legacy of producing quality theatrical experiences and fostering community engagement. The call for donations reflects the Playhouse's commitment to maintaining its status as a cultural landmark and ensuring its accessibility and longevity for generations to come. Click here to read more…

International

The First Professional Jewish Pantomime in Britain to Premiere This December - The Guardian

The pantomime combines elements of traditional British pantomime with Jewish humor, music, and cultural references. This unique production aims to celebrate Jewish heritage and engage audiences of all backgrounds. "Red Riding Hood" showcases the creativity and innovation of Jewish theater artists while adding a fresh twist to a beloved theatrical tradition. Click here to read more…

UK Theatre Freelancers Report Reveals Widespread Financial Struggles - Variety

A report on UK theatre freelancers reveals the widespread financial struggles faced by these workers. The study, conducted by Freelancers Make Theatre Work, reveals that many freelancers experience unstable income, low pay, and limited access to benefits. The findings shed light on the challenges faced by those working in the theatre industry, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report calls for greater financial support, fairer pay structures, and improved working conditions for theatre freelancers. It emphasizes the need for systemic changes to ensure the sustainability and inclusivity of the theatre workforce. Click here to read more…

Missed our last few newsletters?

June 20, 2023 - CTG Presses Pause, A Look at OSF's Finances

Things are not alright in the regions - this week, Center Theatre Group announced a 10% staff reduction and reduced programming at their Ahmanson and Kirk Douglas Theatres, along with a complete pause on programming at the renowned Mark Taper Forum. As previously reported, Oregon Shakespeare Festival is in dire financial straits, looking at a massive budget shortfall to complete the season, despite assets valued at nearly $100 million. Add to that earlier reports of issues at Dallas Theatre Center, and an image begins to emerge of the structural issues that exist in the American regional theatre movement. But it isn’t just the organizations - as cities and regions struggle with keeping their mass transit organizations afloat, this puts a further strain on theatre groups whose audiences and artists often rely on these methods of transportation to get to and from the theatre - as the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week. There are not going to be easy solutions to these challenges, but as a sector we will need to come together to find the path forward. Click here to read more…

June 12, 2023 - Cara Joy David Parties with the Winners, Donmar Warehouse Has a New AD

In this week's newsletter, we have all the highlights you need from Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards. Our team at BroadwayWorld worked tirelessly to bring you the full list of winners, mesmerizing performances, stunning red carpet looks, and much more. Relive the magic of this spectacular event and catch up on any moments you might have missed. Internationally, as ticket prices stabilize in the UK, we explore the challenges faced by younger audiences in Australia as they navigate affordability issues when attending live performances. Click here to read more…

June 5, 2023 - Unions Formed, Joined, and Agreements Reached - In Both Theatre and Hollywood

While the writers continue to strike in Hollywood, and the actors have until this evening to vote on a strike authorization, at least one of the major Hollywood unions appears poised to avoid a strike - the Directors Guild, who shared many of the same concerns as the WGA membership, have secured an agreement with the producers pending a vote of its membership. Meanwhile, commercial choreographers are working on their own unionization effort, and Drunk Shakespeare in Chicago has successfully organized their workplace, joining Actors Equity. Click here to read more…

