Anna Pitera DeVito Named Head of Shubert Organization's New Production Marketing Department

Beginning in July, DeVito will bring her vast skills and knowledge base to create a new offering from Shubert.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Anna Pitera DeVito, currently the Marketing Director for Broadway hits Some Like It Hot and A Doll’s House, will join Shubert in-house to helm a newly created Production Marketing department. 

Beginning in July, DeVito will bring her vast skills and knowledge base to create a new offering from Shubert, providing client productions in any theatre with expert marketing support through every phase of a show’s life. Previously, shows have only been able to hire a Marketing Director on a one-off or freelance basis, but DeVito will now be able to integrate her expert services into Shubert’s larger suite of marketing and data amenities.

In her current role as Marketing Director for Some Like It Hot and A Doll’s House, DeVito sets marketing strategy and leads integrated marketing campaign development for each production. Previously, as Global Marketing Director for Dear Evan Hansen at Stacey Mindich Productions, Anna oversaw the advertising agencies and press offices that worked across three companies of the show, driving the development, implementation, and execution of the show’s marketing campaigns, in addition to handling some producing responsibilities for all three companies. Prior to that, DeVito served as the account lead in-house at Serino Coyne. 

“Marketing Directors have become vital to the success of every Broadway show,” said Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President of The Shubert Organization, “Incorporating Anna’s skills into Shubert’s already robust team of marketing and ticketing experts allows us to provide a holistic approach and cost-effective array of marketing services to shows, both in Shubert houses and beyond, that was previously unheard of.”

DeVito’s work on the Shubert-produced Some Like It Hot will continue as she moves in-house, and she plans to offer her services to new and existing shows, including those not in Shubert theatres, as opportunities arise. These changes are just the first of several steps, over the coming months and years, designed to evolve Shubert’s Ticketing and Marketing even deeper in alignment with both audiences and shows.

The Shubert Organization is America’s oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Since the dawn of the 20th century, Shubert has operated hundreds of theatres in New York City and throughout the United States. Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadway venues, and the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. Under the leadership of Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO, The Shubert Organization continues to be a leader in the theatre industry. Shubert delivers innovative ticketing solutions via its Telecharge interface, API distribution, and private-label technology, offering unparalleled distribution and marketing to the theatre industry and beyond. Its consumer-facing brands—Telecharge for retail ticket sales and Broadway Inbound for group buyers, tour operators, and the travel industry—sell millions of tickets each year. The Shubert Foundation, sole shareholder of The Shubert Organization, Inc., is dedicated to sustaining and advancing live performing arts in the United States. The Foundation provides general operating support to not-for-profit theatres and dance companies. Foundation grants in 2022 totaled $37.6 million to 609 grantees.

Over the course of its 120-year history, Shubert has produced and co-produced hundreds of plays and musicals, including Cats (original and revival), Hugh Jackman - Back on Broadway, Passing Strange, Amour, Dirty Blonde, Passion, The Grapes of Wrath, City of Angels, A Few Good Men, The Heidi Chronicles, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Sunday in the Park with George, The Real Thing, Dreamgirls, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, Amadeus, Children of a Lesser God, Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Gin Game, Little Shop of Horrors (original Off-Broadway), School of Rock - The Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Once, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Band’s Visit, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and Company. The Shubert Organization is also a lead producer on the hit musical Some Like It Hot. For more information, visit www.shubert.nyc.



Recommended For You