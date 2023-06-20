Industry Pro Newsletter: CTG Presses Pause, A Look at OSF's Finances







Things are not alright in the regions - this week, Center Theatre Group announced a 10% staff reduction and reduced programming at their Ahmanson and Kirk Douglas Theatres, along with a complete pause on programming at the renowned Mark Taper Forum. As previously reported, Oregon Shakespeare Festival is in dire financial straits, looking at a massive budget shortfall to complete the season, despite assets valued at nearly $100 million. Add to that earlier reports of issues at Dallas Theatre Center, and an image begins to emerge of the structural issues that exist in the American regional theatre movement. But it isn’t just the organizations - as cities and regions struggle with keeping their mass transit organizations afloat, this puts a further strain on theatre groups whose audiences and artists often rely on these methods of transportation to get to and from the theatre - as the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week. There are not going to be easy solutions to these challenges, but as a sector we will need to come together to find the path forward.

Employment Opportunity

Artistic Director - Cleveland Play House

Cleveland Play House is seeking an energizing and constructive Artistic Director – only the tenth AD in its 108-year history – to help co-lead the organization into an invigorating next chapter that builds adventurous creativity from a place of openness, learning, financial stability, and community involvement. Click here to learn more…

Industry Trends

Terrence McNally and More to Be Inducted to the LGBTQ Wall of Honor - BroadwayWorld

Terrence McNally, the acclaimed playwright and LGBTQ advocate, along with other notable individuals, will be honored and inducted into the LGBTQ Wall of Honor. The Wall of Honor serves as a tribute to trailblazers who have made a significant difference in advancing LGBTQ rights and representation. Click here to read more…

Diversity is Expanding in Orchestras, But the Pace is Slow - The New York Times

In an effort to increase diversity among the ranks of their musicians, many orchestras have implemented blind auditions, mentorship programs, and outreach programs. And while diversity has increased, the pace remains slow and is particularly slow in increasing the number of Black musicians in major orchestras. Click here to read more…

Nominees Announced for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards - BroadwayWorld

The nominees for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards have been unveiled. The Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, recognize outstanding performances by high school students in musical theater. This prestigious event showcases the talent and dedication of young performers from across the country. Click here to read more…

Brown Paper Tickets Continues to Stiff Some Artists - Philadelphia Inquirer

Brown Paper Tickets has left numerous artists unpaid for extended periods of time, causing financial hardship. The company's failure to fulfill its payment obligations has affected artists who rely on ticket sales for their livelihoods. Click here to read more…

Broadway/New York

In the “The Tonys Are Too Big to Fail” conversation, what no one mentioned was that the industry no longer knows the true impact of the awards. Ever since the pandemic, producers seem to never be able to clearly answer the “what brings in major money” question beyond naming film and TV stars.

It used to be that there were certain things that necessarily sold tickets. Reviews typically helped, but they weren’t a 100% definite ticket mover. There were always acclaimed productions that simply failed at the box office. Morning shows were a big showcase that frequently moved tickets. CBS Sunday Morning in particular was virtually guaranteed to lead to a substantial box office boost. But since theater has returned, things haven’t been as clear-cut. Appearances often lead to bumps, just small ones. As one industry insider stated: “You can no longer say this is the opportunity that will work. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is still up there, but I wouldn’t trade a kidney for it like I would have in 2015.”

No one knows exactly why this is. It perhaps intersects with the trend of more theatergoers buying tickets last minute. If you aren’t planning ahead, you aren’t buying tickets right after a telecast. (In that way, these broadcast opportunities could be helping with later purchases, but that would need to be measured by ticket-buying surveys.)

The Tony nominations undoubtedly helped shows. SHUCKED, which opened in late spring, was never over $600,000 prior to the nominations, but the first full week after them it was over $700,000, where it has remained each 8-performance week. (This is, I’m told, over break-even.) However, it’s not as if the nominations meant box office gold. The eventual Best Play and Best Musical winners, LEOPOLDSTADT and KIMBERLY AKIMBO, which both began performances in the fall, went up from where they were pre-nominations, but neither show recorded its best week post-nominations.

And then there were the awards. Despite reports that the ratings were up over 2022, adjustments in the final same-day broadcast ratings indicated a slight 2% decline, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CBS reported streaming was up 13%, meaning more people total may have watched the show, but it is impossible to verify.

In prior years, I could get some lead producers to comment on wrap increases on the record in the days following the broadcast. This year, the best I got was “contact me next week," indicating a desire to fully analyze before discussing. (This being a weekly column, I could not wait.) On background, investors told me that SOME LIKE IT HOT and & JULIET both had their largest bumps within an hour of their live performances; the former’s lift petered out quickly though. I heard that SHUCKED’s Monday was about 60% better than the Monday prior. A KIMBERLY AKIMBO source told me their Monday number was over three times their average. But all the new musicals featured on the Tonys were on TKTS over the weekend. And what I’m not hearing is people super confident in a sustained rise.

There is hope though. People are still streaming the Tonys and visiting websites for highlights. Shows have just started running their “Tony winning” ads (any Tony counts for those). I’m hearing a couple of productions will post closing notices this week, but that isn’t a post-Tony bloodbath, evidence that producers are still investing in their shows. And we're entering tourist-heavy months.

The world is continuing to reset. You see that across the country, in multiple industries, so it’s no surprise that June 11 didn’t solve everything.

Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to Step Down - Leaving the Organization in a Strong Position - AP News

Jonelle Procope, CEO of the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, will be stepping down from her position. Procope has been instrumental in expanding the theater's programming and community outreach efforts during her twenty year tenure. Click here to read more…

Janet Rollé Resigns from American Ballet Theatre - The New York Times

One week before the start of ABT’s summer season, Janet Rollé announced her resignation after a little less than two years on the job. No explanation for her departure was given, and the news sent shockwaves through the dance world. Click here to read more…

Deeksha Gaur Named Executive Director of TDF - American Theatre Magazine

Gaur, an experienced arts leader and advocate, will oversee the strategic direction and operations of TDF, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting live theatre in the United States. Her appointment brings new leadership and a fresh perspective to TDF's ongoing efforts to enhance theatre accessibility and cultivate a thriving theatre community. Click here to read more…

Regional

Center Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This Summer - BroadwayWorld

Center Theatre Group announces a temporary pause in a portion of its programming, starting this summer. The pause will allow the theatre group to strategically plan and reassess its programming, seeking innovative ways to engage audiences and support the artistic community. Center Theatre Group remains committed to providing exceptional theatre experiences and looks forward to resuming full programming in the future, while adapting to the evolving landscape of live performance. Click here to read more…

New CT State Tax Credits Pave Way for Shubert Theatre to Attract New Touring Broadway Productions to its Stage - BroadwayWorld

With the support of these tax incentives, the theatre aims to present a diverse array of Broadway shows, offering enriching experiences for audiences and creating opportunities for artists and the local community. The initiative aligns with the broader goal of expanding access to high-quality theatrical productions and strengthening the position of Connecticut as a hub for live performance. Click here to read more…

Petronio Residency Center to Close Permanently - The New York Times

The Petronio Residency Center, a renowned dance residency program in New York, has announced its permanent closure. The center provided a space for artists to develop and present their work, but financial challenges and the impact of the pandemic have made its continued operation unsustainable. The closure of the Petronio Residency Center represents a significant loss for the dance community. Click here to read more…

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Faces Financial Troubles, Analysis Shows - Oregon Public Broadcasting

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is grappling with financial challenges, according to a recent analysis. The report highlights the festival's declining revenue and rising expenses, which have led to budget deficits in recent years. Factors such as labor costs, declining attendance, and unexpected production expenses have contributed to the financial strain. Click here to read more…

Bay Area Public Transit's Fiscal Troubles Could Impact Theater - San Francisco Chronicle

The fiscal challenges faced by public transit in the Bay Area could have a significant impact on the theater industry. Public transportation plays a vital role in providing accessibility to theaters and cultural venues, and a decline in transit services could result in reduced audience attendance and financial strain for theaters. Click here to read more…



Berkshire Arts and Culture Organizations Address Pay Equity Concerns - The Berkshire Eagle

Many theater professionals in the region, including actors, designers, and technicians, are experiencing low pay compared to the high cost of living. Efforts are underway to address pay equity concerns, with discussions focused on increasing wages, providing benefits, and promoting a more equitable and inclusive arts and culture sector. Click here to read more…

International

Rufus Norris Steps Down as Artistic Director of National Theatre - Deadline

Rufus Norris, the Artistic Director of The National Theatre in London, has announced his decision to step down from the role in 2025. Norris has led the prestigious theater institution since 2015, overseeing numerous acclaimed productions. His departure marks the beginning of a new chapter for The National Theatre as it prepares for a new season while beginning their search for new leadership. Click here to read more…

Rising Actors Exit Theatre Industry: Challenges and Reasons - The Toronto Star

The theater industry is witnessing a trend of emerging actors leaving the profession, citing various challenges and reasons. Factors such as financial instability, limited opportunities, and the demanding nature of the industry have contributed to their decisions. The article explores the experiences and perspectives of these actors, shedding light on the complex dynamics within the theater industry and the need for sustainable support structures. Click here to read more…

