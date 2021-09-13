Industry Pro Newsletter: BroadwayWorld Awards and the Resiliency of the Industry







September 13, 2021 -

Tuesday night, three more Broadway juggernauts will officially reopen - The Lion King, Hamilton, and Wicked. As more shows return to Broadway, and more live events return across the city, tourism numbers are starting to see a turnaround, an encouraging sign. Even more encouraging, is that these events continue to come back with protocols that, so far, don't seem to be causing a widespread increase in cases. While the delta variant (and other variants of COVID-19) continues to cause uncertainty, it does appear that vaccine and mask mandates are holding steady as a safe approach to bringing audiences back in house.

The Social Report

Come From Away had a significant bump in mentions as a result of the filmed version launching on Apple TV Plus. Meanwhile, Diana saw a significant bump following the release of the trailer for the Netflix-bound filmed version.

After 9/11 - The TV Ad To Entice Audiences Back to Broadway

After the attacks of September 11, 2001, audiences were wary to return to Broadway. A couple of weeks after the attacks, some of the stage's biggest stars got together to perform New York, New York in Times Square - the footage was then used as part of a marketing campaign to bring audiences back.

As Regions Reopen, The Disabled and Clinically Vulnerable Remain Shut Out

As the return to the stage is celebrated in many parts of the globe, that same return coupled with new variants and continuing declines in safety protocols is creating new uncertainty for artists that have health concerns - either their own or with close family members.

The Costume Shops Are Humming Again

The New York Times takes an inside look at the New York costume shops humming along working to get the costumes ready for Broadway's many opening nights this fall.

Should We Think of Theatres More Like We Think of Parks?

UK Director Dan Hutton, in an excerpt from his book Towards a Civic Theater argues that we should start thinking about theatres like we think about public parks: a public space where we can gather in community, and ultimately, a civic good to be enjoyed by all.

Theatre Week on The Tonight Show

This week The Tonight Show will feature performances from a different Broadway show each night - make sure to tune in at 11:35 Eastern to catch each performance - or head over to BroadwayWorld the next morning to catch a recap.

Social Roundup: The Trans March on Broadway

Last Monday, a march took place in NYC organized by activist and performer Sis to protest the erasure of trans bodies in theatre. The goal of the march as stated by organizers was to kick off the conversation about navigating gender identity in the entertainment industry.

Road to Reopening: North Coast Repertory

Over the course of the pandemic, North Coast Repertory produced eight fully realized productions for film. Now celebrating their 40th season, the company is excited to be welcoming audiences back into their theatre.

