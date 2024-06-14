Impresario Productions Launches New Consultancy & General Management Division

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Australian theater production company Impresario Productions has unveiled a new Consultancy and General Management service to support theater producers in bringing their productions to the commercial stage.

"In the wake of the industry's COVID induced staff exodus, we recognized a growing need for outsourced expertise across all aspects of staging productions", said Managing Director ,Craig Donnell.

"Live performance is a unique industry that demands specialized skills. Experience is key. We lost a lot of very talented people to other industries when COVID hit. Our team brings a wealth of experience across all areas", said Mr Donnell.

Stephen Found, Sydney's largest theater owner says, "Australian audiences have often been forced to wait many years to see Broadway and West End productions due to lack of available theater space. Later this year we will open another theater in Sydney. So, the planning starts now to ensure our theaters are packed with quality productions. It is great news that Impresario Productions have launched this new service. I've worked with Craig, his partners and team on many occasions and have always been impressed by the solutions they find to the many challenges presented. They find the insights and actions that make a good production, a great one."

Addressing the industry's current challenges Mr Donnell said, "Our industry is currently navigating a difficult period. Production costs have risen, skilled staff are hard to find, and the cost-of-living crisis has reduced discretionary spending. Before the COVID lockdowns, audiences purchased tickets early. Now many purchase the week of the performance they are attending. That's unsettling and requires experience to navigate. As producers ourselves, we have first-hand experience with these challenges. We've persevered through tough times, the global financial crisis, the pandemic, natural disasters and labor shortages - our innovation and hands on experience ensure we provide effective solutions. We look forward to growing our clients' success."

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules









