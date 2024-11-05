News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway Green Alliance Will Host Fall 2024 E-Waste Reuse & Recycling Drive

The event will take place on November 20, 2024 from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

Nov. 05, 2024
Broadway Green Alliance Will Host Fall 2024 E-Waste Reuse & Recycling Drive Image
The Broadway Green Alliance will team up with 4THBIN for a Fall 2024 E-Waste Reuse & Recycling Drive across from the red steps in Duffy Square (the corner of 46th and 7th) on November 20, 2024 from 11:00am – 2:00pm. This drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans as a free resource to responsibly recycle their old electronics.

For shows, theatres, and industry members, the first hamper of e-waste is free with a suggested cost of $.50/pound after that for larger quantities. Members of the public and fans were also welcome to contribute up to 100 pounds.

Accepted items include computers and peripherals, electronic cords, fax machines, CPUs, phones, laptops, printers, combo TV and computer units, PDAs and pagers, cameras, and other data-containing devices.

They do not accept light bulbs, batteries, household appliances, air conditioning units, power tools, coffee machines, or medical devices, such as X-rays.

Learn more here.



