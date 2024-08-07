2024 Princess Grace Awards and Honoraria Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Princess Grace Awards and Honoraria have been announced. The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to upholding the legacy of Princess Grace of Monaco, (née Grace Kelly) and elevating extraordinary emerging artists in theater, dance and film through career-advancing grants.

Her commitment to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards which supports and elevates extraordinary early career artists in theater, dance and film through game-changing grants; and nurtures and supports Princess Grace Award winners throughout their careers.

In 2024, the Princess Grace Foundation recognizes 18 Princess Grace Award winners and 11 Honoraria recipients. This group of artists join the community of over 900 Princess Grace Award winners and Honoraria.

2024 Princess Grace Award Winners and Honoraria:

Theater and Playwriting:

Dahlak Brathwaite, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Zoe Scofield (Choreography 2011), Gant Gaither Theater Honor

Desiré Graham, nominated by Double Edge Theatre, Robert and Gloria Hausman Theater Honor

Lauren Holmes, New Dramatists Playwriting Fellowship

Samora la Perdida, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner David Mendizábal (Theater 2021), John Gore Theater Honor

Mary Prescott, nominated by Harlem Stage, Grace Le Vine Theater Honor

Alexis Kulani Woodard, nominated by David Geffen School of Drama at Yale

Theater Honoraria:

Sim Carpenter, nominated by NYU Tisch School of the Arts- Chih-Jou Cheng, nominated by Links Hall

Josiah Davis, nominated by National Black Theatre

Evan Silver aka Tiresias, nominated by The Cell Theatre

Dance Performance and Choreography:

Eric Best, nominated by Houston Ballet, Chris Hellman Dance Honor

MJ Edwards, nominated by Limón Dance Company

Amari Frazier, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Kyle Abraham (Choreography 2010)

Roderick George, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Chanel DaSilva (Dance 2011)

Barkha Patel, nominated by Harlem Stage

Leonardo Sandoval, nominated by Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Dance Performance and Choreography Honoraria:

Miriam Gittens, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Elisa Clark (Dance 2008)

Jake Roxander, nominated by American Ballet Theatre

Emara Vonae’ Neymour Jackson, nominated by Owen/Cox Dance Group

Film & Animation:

Ifeyinwa Arinze, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Pepi Ginsberg (Film 2021), Wendy Ferguson Film Honor

Nicole Chi, nominated by the University of Texas at Austin, John H. Johnson Film Honor

Gustavo René Sanabria, nominated by NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Sir Roger Moore Film Honor

Isabel Santos, nominated by California Institute of the Arts, Stephen Hillenburg Animation Honor

Monica Sorelle, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich (Film 2014), Lady Monika Bacardi Film Honor

Anna J. Takayama, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Zahida Pirani (Film 2021), Cary Grant Film Honor

Film Honoraria:

Nesa Azimi, nominated by Firelight Media

Rebecca Blumhagen, nominated by Binghamton University

Sam Drake, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Mike Gibisser (Film 2010)

Hazel Katz, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner kelechi agwuncha (Film 2022)

2024 Statue Award Winners:

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Playwriting 2009)

Lila Neugebauer (Theater 2013)

2024 Special Project Grant Recipients:

Bobby Abate

Jessica Bardsley

Charlotte Brathwaite

Lydia Cornett

Tushrik Fredericks

Marcella Lewis

Andrea Miller

Alex Ramírez-Mallis

Kaneza Schaal

Kate Weare

Susan Youssef

2024 Grace Kelly Training Scholarship Recipients (High School):

Isabelle Bonifant

Ryan Ingram

JD Lawrence

London Raftery

Katie Tillery

2024 Grace Kelly Scholarship Recipients (College):

Reagan Bliss

Kenna Edwards

Emily Hacking

Megan Janger

Elizabeth Keller

Liam Redford

