2024 Princess Grace Awards and Honoraria Announced

In 2024, the Princess Grace Foundation recognizes 18 Princess Grace Award winners and 11 Honoraria recipients.
The 2024 Princess Grace Awards and Honoraria have been announced. The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to upholding the legacy of Princess Grace of Monaco, (née Grace Kelly) and elevating extraordinary emerging artists in theater, dance and film through career-advancing grants.
Her commitment to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards which supports and elevates extraordinary early career artists in theater, dance and film through game-changing grants; and nurtures and supports Princess Grace Award winners throughout their careers.
In 2024, the Princess Grace Foundation recognizes 18 Princess Grace Award winners and 11 Honoraria recipients. This group of artists join the community of over 900 Princess Grace Award winners and Honoraria.
Check out the list below!
Dahlak Brathwaite, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Zoe Scofield (Choreography 2011), Gant Gaither Theater Honor
Desiré Graham, nominated by Double Edge Theatre, Robert and Gloria Hausman Theater Honor
Lauren Holmes, New Dramatists Playwriting Fellowship
Samora la Perdida, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner David Mendizábal (Theater 2021), John Gore Theater Honor
Mary Prescott, nominated by Harlem Stage, Grace Le Vine Theater Honor
Alexis Kulani Woodard, nominated by David Geffen School of Drama at Yale
Sim Carpenter, nominated by NYU Tisch School of the Arts- Chih-Jou Cheng, nominated by Links Hall
Josiah Davis, nominated by National Black Theatre
Evan Silver aka Tiresias, nominated by The Cell Theatre
Dance Performance and Choreography:
Eric Best, nominated by Houston Ballet, Chris Hellman Dance Honor
MJ Edwards, nominated by Limón Dance Company
Amari Frazier, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Kyle Abraham (Choreography 2010)
Roderick George, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Chanel DaSilva (Dance 2011)
Barkha Patel, nominated by Harlem Stage
Leonardo Sandoval, nominated by Works & Process at the Guggenheim
Dance Performance and Choreography Honoraria:
Miriam Gittens, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Elisa Clark (Dance 2008)
Jake Roxander, nominated by American Ballet Theatre
Emara Vonae’ Neymour Jackson, nominated by Owen/Cox Dance Group
Ifeyinwa Arinze, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Pepi Ginsberg (Film 2021), Wendy Ferguson Film Honor
Nicole Chi, nominated by the University of Texas at Austin, John H. Johnson Film Honor
Gustavo René Sanabria, nominated by NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Sir Roger Moore Film Honor
Isabel Santos, nominated by California Institute of the Arts, Stephen Hillenburg Animation Honor
Monica Sorelle, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich (Film 2014), Lady Monika Bacardi Film Honor
Anna J. Takayama, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Zahida Pirani (Film 2021), Cary Grant Film Honor
Nesa Azimi, nominated by Firelight Media
Rebecca Blumhagen, nominated by Binghamton University
Sam Drake, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner Mike Gibisser (Film 2010)
Hazel Katz, nominated by Princess Grace Award winner kelechi agwuncha (Film 2022)
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Playwriting 2009)
Lila Neugebauer (Theater 2013)
Bobby Abate
Jessica Bardsley
Charlotte Brathwaite
Lydia Cornett
Tushrik Fredericks
Marcella Lewis
Alex Ramírez-Mallis
Kate Weare
Susan Youssef
Isabelle Bonifant
Ryan Ingram
JD Lawrence
London Raftery
Katie Tillery
Reagan Bliss
Kenna Edwards
Emily Hacking
Megan Janger
Elizabeth Keller
Videos