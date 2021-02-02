Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production School Dancers Perform 'Black Mamba' by AESPA

Check out their latest K-Pop dance cover!

Feb. 2, 2021  

Epic Hi, a group of dancers from Hi Jakarta Production School, are back with another K-Pop dance cover!

This time, the group took on the song Black Mamba by AESPA.

Dancers:
@nadine_abigail as Karina
@_aurellnk as Giselle
@joan_raisa_ as Winter
@priscilladanika as NingNing

Check out the performance below!

Established in 2017, Based in Jakarta, Indonesia as Youth Performing Arts Training Centre and House of Art Productions. The company is the First Official Kids Broadway Performance in Indonesia, have mission to inspire, show and bring people around the world creative minds, innovative performance and production, also become a home for us Provide arts edutainment programs that promote life long experience and skills also supporting artists in the magnifent era.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


