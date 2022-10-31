Hi Jakarta Production's Hi Superstar Returns With Musical Theatre Intensive Training Toddler Edition

Hi Jakarta Production has announced the return of Hi Superstar with Musical Theatre Intensive Training *Toddler Edition*!



This class combines play, singing, acting and dancing through positive imaginative class experiences. Stimulate young performers to grow and develop confidence in singing, acting and dancing while strengthen their skills and having fun!

Benefits:

1. Certification

2. Examination

3. Production



This time the Theatre Theme is Trolls!



Age Category:

Petite Star | 4 - 5 Yo

Mini Star | 6 - 7 Yo



This Intensive Training will start on 5th November 2022 with 12 Intensive Class Meetings.

Further Information: 08179010818 / 087880657508 (WA Only).