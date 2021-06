Hi Jakarta Production has announced its Jazz Dance Intensive Training is now open.

Benefits of the program include:

1. International Certification

2. Official Examination

3. Production

The two age categories are:

Junior - 7-12 years old

Youth - 13 years old and up

This Intensive Training will start on 23th July 2021 and continue every Friday for a 6 Month Duration.

Further information: 08179010818 / 087880657508 (whatsapp only)