Hi Jakarta Production Announces Performance Arts Workshop

Hi Jakarta Production's Performance Arts Workshop week 2-4 is still available. The workshop is available offline and online.

The workshop will include an introduction class of musical theatre, jazz dance, and street dance, in collaboration with RSL Awards UK.

You will gain meticulous assessments on how to become not only better, but a professional performer in this class, particularly in creativity and innovation aspects.

Available for age 7 and above

Offline class maximum capacity 15 students

Further information: 08179010818/087880657508