Hi Jakarta Presents RENT This Month

Hi Jakarta has announced Yuk ikuti Juicy Bestie On The Move Dance Competition! Menangkan hadiah senilai jutaan rupiah dan rangkaian produk nuface untuk 3 juara utama dan best costume.

September 20, 2022

Due to the high demand of fans to buy tickets for the “The Wild Dreams Tour” concert in Jakarta which sold out in 24 hours, the UK's biggest-selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife, officially added three more shows in Indonesia after their main appearance at the Formula One (F1) event in Singapore.