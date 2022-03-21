Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hi Jakarta Announces Musical Theatre Intensive Training

This program is an official collaboration with the RSL Awards, The International Certification and Examination Board for Contemporary Arts.

Mar. 21, 2022  

PAA Musical Theatre is now back with the new batch, Batch 4! Grade 1 level is a match for the first-timer, beginner and no audition required. Join grade 2-4 mini auditions for those who already had experiences in Musical Theatre.

What will you get:
1. Learn how to act sing dance in theory and practice with the syllabus from RSL Awards UK
2. Hybrid learning (offline & online)
3. Final Performance Video
4. Personal feedback from RSL Awards Examiners and Hi Jakarta Production
5. Official certification for future planning and recommendation
and much more!

Further information : 087880657508 / 08179010818



