Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Indianapolis!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Scott Semester - THE BIG BROADWAY SING-ALONG - The Cabaret

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Conwell - MR CONFIDENTIAL - Actor's Theatre of Indiana

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony James Sirk - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Phoenix Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Zack Neiditch - MR BURNS: POST ELECTRIC PLAY - Purdue Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Bridget Haight - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre

Best Ensemble
TJ LOVES SALLY 4EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joy Caroline Mills - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Teneh Karmu - SOPHISTICATED LADIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best Musical
TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Phoenix Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Steve Kruze - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Chandra Lynch - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Play
TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kristopher Steege - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Berg - NORA - Purdue Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
TJ ONeill - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Chris SaundersANGELS IN AMERICA - Bard Fest

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse

Favorite Local Theatre
Phoenix Theatre



