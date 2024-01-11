Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Indianapolis!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Scott Semester - THE BIG BROADWAY SING-ALONG - The Cabaret
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Conwell - MR CONFIDENTIAL - Actor's Theatre of Indiana
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony James Sirk - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Phoenix Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Zack Neiditch - MR BURNS: POST ELECTRIC PLAY - Purdue Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Bridget Haight - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre
Best Ensemble
TJ LOVES SALLY 4EVER - Fonseca Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joy Caroline Mills - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Teneh Karmu - SOPHISTICATED LADIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Best Musical
TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Phoenix Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Steve Kruze - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Chandra Lynch - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre
Best Play
TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kristopher Steege - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Berg - NORA - Purdue Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
TJ ONeill - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Chris Saunders - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Bard Fest
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse
Favorite Local Theatre
Phoenix Theatre
