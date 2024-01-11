Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Scott Semester - THE BIG BROADWAY SING-ALONG - The Cabaret

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Conwell - MR CONFIDENTIAL - Actor's Theatre of Indiana

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony James Sirk - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Phoenix Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Zack Neiditch - MR BURNS: POST ELECTRIC PLAY - Purdue Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Bridget Haight - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre

Best Ensemble

TJ LOVES SALLY 4EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joy Caroline Mills - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Teneh Karmu - SOPHISTICATED LADIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best Musical

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Phoenix Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Steve Kruze - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Chandra Lynch - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Play

TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristopher Steege - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Berg - NORA - Purdue Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

TJ ONeill - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Chris Saunders - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Bard Fest

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse

Favorite Local Theatre

Phoenix Theatre