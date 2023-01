Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: LaKesha Lorene - NO AIDS, NO MAIDS: OR STORIES I CAN'T F*CKIN' HEAR NO MORE - Phoenix Theatre



Runners-Up: Megan Hilty - Megan Hilty In Concert - The Cabaret, Eva Noblezada - Eva Noblezada In Concert - The Cabaret, Roger Schmelzer - HEART & SOUL - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Anne Beck - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre



Runners-Up: Teresa McCullough - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University, Laurie Siler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church, Ron Morgan - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Anthony Sirk - MAGNOLIA BALLET - Phoenix Theatre



Runners-Up: Carli Pratt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church, Vicki Tewes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals, Kate Mott - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana state university Department of Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Michael J Lasley - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre



Runners-Up: Amy Christie - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church, Sam Chenoweth - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School, Julie Dixon - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana state university Department of Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Ty Stover - THE BED PLAY - District Theatre



Runners-Up: Chris Saunders - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre, Eddie Curry - SHEER MADNESS - Beef & Boards, Julie Dixon - I AND YOU - Indiana State University

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: 42ND STREET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theater



Runners-Up: THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church, CABARET - Eclipse, PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Laura Glover - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre



Runners-Up: Ryan Koharchik - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater, Ryan Koharchik - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards, Michael Jackson - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Mark Carlisle - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University



Runners-Up: Dave Fackler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church, Terry Woods - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards, Daniel Hesselbrock - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater

Best Musical

Winner: INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School



Runners-Up: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre, LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church, LEVIATHAN - 5 Lanterns

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: BED PLAY - District Theatre



Runners-Up: MAGNOLIA BALLET - Phoenix Theatre, LEVIATHAN - Five Lanterns Productions, HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kaylee Verble - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Beef & Boards



Runners-Up: Olivia Broadwater - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, Anya Burke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church, Izzy Casciani - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Olivia Mozzi - COST OF LIVING - American Lives Theatre



Runners-Up: Will Swigart - PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club, Daniel Klingler - SHEER MADNESS - Beef & Boards, Ben Asaykwee - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - District Theatre

Best Play

Winner: BED PLAY - District Theatre



Runners-Up: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre, SHEAR MADNESS - Beef and Boards, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Inseung Park - MAGNOLIA BALLET - Phoenix Theatre



Runners-Up: Rai Ortman and Amanda Gwin - PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club, Michael Layton - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater, Stephen Matters & Ed Trout - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Aidan Sturgeon - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre



Runners-Up: Isaac Spillman - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School, Daniel Hasselbrock - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater, Eric Matters - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Claire Kauffman - 42ND STREET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theater



Runners-Up: Luke Haskins - LEVIATHAN - 5 Lanters, Scott Van Wye - CABARET - Eclipse Summer Stock Stage, Shelbi Berry - HELLO DOLLY! - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Ian Hauer - RUMORS - Main Street Productions



Runners-Up: Michael Morrow - PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club, Meaghan Ogle - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University, Essica Whisett - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: BRING IT ON - Summer Stock Stage



Runners-Up: INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School, 42ND STREET - Booth Tarkington Theatre, LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Beef & Boards Dinner Theater



Runners-Up: The District Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre