VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Monroe County Civic Theater

Performances begin on February 22 and run through March 3.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Don't miss out on our the first mainstage production of our 2024 season, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike! We'll be at the Ted Jones Playhouse beginning February 22 for a limited run. Tickets are available now!

$25 for adults; $15 for students. Discount on groups of 6 or more! Get your tickets now!

About the show: Vanya and Sonia share a lovely family home in Bucks County, PA where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their rich movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Also, present are sassy maid Cassandra, and the lovely aspiring actress, Nina. The group is launched into a weekend of one-upmanship and exposed nerves in this absurd comedy that will tickle your funny bone while stimulating your mind.

Costume Contest information: Monroe County Civic Theater invites you to attend a fairytale themed costume party/contest in celebration of the opening night of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. The contest winner will be announced at the end of the night and you must have a ticket for Thursday, 2/22 to be entered into the contest.

Get details and sign up using this form:

https://forms.gle/VLyPTbaK9CM6i98y9

 




