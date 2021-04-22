The Fearless Leap to Present LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER INDY

The Fearless Leap will present what's quickly becoming a Mother's Day tradition in Central Indiana.

In the age of COVID-19, audiences can choose how to enjoy "Listen to Your Mother Indy," based on their comfort level, in person at The District Theatre in downtown Indianapolis or virtually from home on Sunday, May 16, 2021. This year, the show will benefit Project Lia, an organization that helps formerly incarcerated women navigate reentry.

"Listen to Your Mother" is "giving motherhood a microphone," taking audiences on a well-crafted, 90-minute journey of diverse, true stories about motherhood-being a mom, having a mom, losing a mom, finding a mom-as many interpretations on the theme of mothering as you can imagine.

Producer Haley Lawrence of Westfield, Indiana auditioned dozens of local men and women and chose 13 of the most diverse storytellers to delight and inspire audiences. From hilarious and heartwarming, to emotionally intense and profound, the event entertains and energizes.

Tickets are $15 and available at thefearlessleap.simpletix.com.