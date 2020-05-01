The Curtain Falls On Buck Creek Players 46th Season

Buck Creek Players have announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 46th season.

Full details below:

"Dear Patrons, Supporters, Members, and Friends,

We are reaching out to you to provide you an update on the status of our operations and provide as much information as we can on our operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, 2020, we suspended our operations and pushed back the performances of Rosie the Riveter and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. As stay at home orders have been extended and based on the guidance we are receiving from federal, state, and local officials, it is no longer feasible to produce the final two productions of our 46th season. On Sunday, April 26th, 2020, the Board of Directors made the tough decision to end our 46th season with our recent record setting production of Four Old Broads that ended its run in February.

What does this mean?

Our upcoming production of Rosie the Riveter will be pushed into our 47th season, with production dates to be determined. We plan to open our 47th season with this production and provide a chance for the cast, staff, and crew to present this show with the timely message of "We Can Do It!".

Our anticipated production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder has been cancelled and we do not anticipate producing this show in our 47th season. We do not feel the show will be able to be successful during the COVID-19 pandemic and offers too many risks at this time.

All tickets to Rosie the Riveter and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder were refunded on or before March 25, 2020.



What about my remaining flex passes for the 46th season?

Our ticketing system tracks the use of flex passes, and we have created a master list of unused flex passes.

If you have any unused flex passes from the 46th season, you will be issued new flex passes for the 47th season.

The replacement flex passes automatically issued to you after we have announced our revised 47th season.

You don't need to do anything. This is all being handled by our volunteers for you.



What is happening with the 47th Season in 2020-2021?

We have pulled back our previously announced 47th season and will be making adjustments to the line-up of productions.

We anticipate making adjustments to address social distancing and other recommendations for COVID-19. We are taking this into account as we revise the plans for our 47th season.

We will be making an announcement on our 47th season in the near future which will include shows and production dates. Please stay tuned for more information.



What is BCP doing during the suspension of operations?

Throw Back Thursdays on Facebook- check out our Facebook page every Thursday for a photo set from one of our past productions. So far there are photo sets for: Auntie Mame (2011), A Few Good Men (2015), The Spitfire Grill (2006), and It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (2017).

BCP Playhouse - We have taken steps to reduce our operating costs during the shutdown including turning off appliances and water heaters, limited heating and cooling of the playhouse to only what is necessary, etc. We are also working on reducing our ongoing costs for services including phone/internet and trash removal.

Grants - We have been working with the Arts Council of Indianapolis and the Indiana Arts Commission on securing our grants as quickly as possible. Additionally, we are applying for relief funds as they become available to help cover some of our costs during the suspension of operations. You can help by thanking local, state, and federal officials for making these resources available. Contact your representatives on the Indianapolis City-County Council, Statehouse, or U.S. Congress and offer thanks for allocating these resources.

On-line Fundraiser - Watch for information in the next few days regarding an online fundraiser. We are seeking small donations that will help cover our expenses during the suspension of operations. Small donations can come together to provide large benefits to ensuring our future operations.

Planning Resuming Operations - We are actively following all federal, state, and local sources and putting together new procedures in preparation for resuming our operations. We anticipate changes to multiple areas in our operations, and are working to keep everyone safe and healthy when we resume our operations.



We all hope you are well, safe, and healthy, and look forward to seeing you as soon as we can at the Playhouse.

The Buck Creek Players Board of Directors





