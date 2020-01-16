The Buck Creek Players Continue Their 46th Season with FOUR OLD BROADS

Join the Buck Creek Players as they continue their 46th season of quality theater with the hilarious comedy, FOUR OLD BROADS by Leslie Kimbell, running for two weekends, January 31-February 9, 2020. Curtain times are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sunday. All performances will be held at the Buck Creek Playhouse, 11150 Southeastern Avenue. General admission tickets are $16 for students and seniors (62+) and $18 for adults. Reservations are recommended, and may be reserved securely online with no added fees at www.buckcreekplayers.com, or by calling our automated reservation line at 317-862-2270. Group discounts are also available for parties of ten or more when purchased online in a single transaction.

Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton desperately needs a vacation. A Sassy Seniors Cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket if she can just convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since Nurse Pat Jones began working there. The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. Sam Smith, retired Elvis impersonator, keeps trying to bed every woman in the building. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to "the dark side," what exactly IS that mysterious pill, and what happened to Doctor Head? Hilarity ensues as Imogene goes undercover and Maude enters the Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant to throw Pat off their trail. If they can solve the mystery, they may make it to the cruise ship after all.

Tracy Friddle makes her directorial debut at the playhouse with this comedy. Joining Friddle on the production team are Bobbi Griffis (Producer); Steven Allen (Technical Director); Cathy Cutshall (Costume Designer), Eric Matters (Lighting Designer); Matt Spurlock (Sound Designer); Kassy Cayer (Stage Manager); Lori Friddle (Assistant Director); Lynette Wooden (Hair and Makeup); and Molly Kraus (Properties).

For more information or directions to the playhouse, please visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.





