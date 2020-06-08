Storytelling Arts of Indiana's TALK OF THE TOWN Goes Virtual

Storytelling Arts of Indiana's biggest fundraiser of the year, "Talk of the Town," will feature Indianapolis fan-favorite Bil Lepp for a virtual performance via Zoom on Saturday, June 13. Originally a ticketed event in April at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, the live-streamed show is now free. Online donations will be accepted to benefit the premier storytelling organization in the state.

Internationally acclaimed storyteller Bil Lepp is bringing his tales of Skeeter, Buck-dog and other fascinating characters to our stage to tell "Chaos Doesn't Happen on its Own." He will have the audience laughing with tall tales featuring a fascinating cast of characters from the hills of West Virginia. Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage calls Lepp "a side-splittingly funny man."

"Talk of the Town" is normally the highlight of the season, with a dessert buffet and cash bar. Guests pledge money to support Storytelling Arts of Indiana's free, year-round programs that include weekly bedside storytelling at a local children's hospital and 15 summer day camps throughout Marion County. With most of the camps and other in-person gatherings canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, SAI hopes to provide some much-needed escape for the #StorytellingIndy community, while hopefully filling some budget gaps caused by the pandemic.

Register here to receive invitation link. Simultaneously live streamed to Facebook.

COST: FREE. Online donations encouraged.

