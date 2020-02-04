Storytelling Arts of Indiana is Hosting the Fourth INDY STORY SLAM of its 2019-20 Season

Storytelling Arts of Indiana is hosting the fourth Indy Story Slam of its 2019-20 regular season and the first of the new year on Wednesday, February 19, in partnership with Garfield Park Arts Center and WFYI. Storytellers are asked to base their stories on the theme, "Alone or Lonely," which can be interpreted narrowly or broadly. The stories just have to be true, told in first-person and up to five minutes long. Prizes will be awarded to the top three tellers.

Fans of The Moth Radio Hour and similar spoken-word programs and events can share their stories in front of an audience or just come to listen and support other members of our growing storytelling community. Our slams offer a platform to tellers of all levels to preserve our local oral history, in a casual and encouraging environment.



WHAT:

Indy Story Slam - "Alone or Lonely"



WHEN:

Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Garfield Park Arts Center

2432 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis

COST:

$10, Tickets available here or at the door

Guests can buy beer or wine from Garfield Brewery and enjoy free snacks. Future slam dates are March 18 and April 15. Themes and ticket links can be found at Storytellingarts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You