Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents Bill Harley

Storytelling Arts of Indiana continues its popular virtual programming during quarantine with two-time Grammy winner Bill Harley. The internationally touring performing artist, author and keynote speaker will grab his guitar to accompany "Stories for a Summer Evening" exclusively for #StorytellingIndy fans on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 via Zoom. This low-cost, ticketed event will benefit the premier storytelling organization in the state to fill some budget gaps caused by the pandemic

Bill Harley spent part of his childhood in Indianapolis, attending Northview Middle School on the northeast side. Since first hiring him in 1990, SAI has welcomed him back to Indy many times over the last three decades. Considered by fans and peers alike to be one of the best storytellers in the country, his work is a celebration of commonality and humanity, delivered through comic narrative songs and confessional spoken pieces. Harley has been described as having an "uncanny ability to reaffirm life for listeners, be they five or 50. Humor, empathy, intelligence and reality all radiate from his work and from him."

Audiences are encouraged to ask questions in the comments section of the video conference. Harley will answer them and chat with fans following his 75-minute performance.

DETAILS

WHAT: "Stories for a Summer Evening" with Bill Harley

Sponsored by Printing Partners and Indiana Historical Society

WHEN: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Online via Zoom

