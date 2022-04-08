Southbank Theatre Company Offers Musical Adaptation of TWELFTH NIGHT Outdoors  

Southbank Theatre Company presents a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, at The Play Ground at IndyFringe, April 28 through May 8. This marks Southbank's first musical, which is fitting for what will be, for many, the first outdoor show of the season.

"Twelfth Night" tells the story of Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess and falls hard for a duke. As she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she ends up finding her true self and true love.

Featuring an original jazz-funk score by Taub, this contemporary 90-minute musical about mistaken identity and self-discovery provides lots of laughs and a deeper message of empathy and compassion. A family-friendly show, "Twelfth Night" features Michelle Wafford as Viola, Paige Scott as Feste, and Dave Pelsue as Orsino. Max McCreary will direct.

"When I was planning our season, I knew we had to produce this show," said artistic director Marcia Eppich-Harris. "The music immediately grabs you. And there's so much joy in it. We all could use a little joy after the last two years."

Tickets are $25 for adults, $30 for table seating, $22 for students and seniors. Bring your own chair or blanket and see the show for only $15. Buy tickets online at IndyFringe.org.