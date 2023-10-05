SPINE-TINGLING TALES & TUNES Comes to Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus This October

Storytelling Arts of Indiana is transforming its signature ghost-stories event, turning it into two nights and adding 80s-inspired music. Tickets are on sale for two Halloween performances of “Spine-Tingling Tales & Tunes” on October 29 and 30 at Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus.



Eight storytellers will tell original ghost stories. Indianapolis artist Ben Asaykwee will emcee and perform original songs from his Halloween show, “Scary Scary,” at the Athenaeum, described as a “wild flashlight jaunt for the whole family.”

Each night will feature different Hoosier storytellers. On October 29, Jos Holman, Lou Ann Homan, Sally Perkins, and Leondra Radford will take the stage. On October 30, it will be Celestine Bloomfield, Kim McCann, Bob Sander, and Tracey Wynn.

“Spine-Tingling Tales & Tunes”

WHEN: Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus, 705 N Illinois St., Indianapolis



COST: Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online atClick HereStorytellingarts.org.