Richmond Shakespeare Festival Presents Cincinnati Shakespeare's Tour Of TWELFTH NIGHT, Augusr 18

Join Richmond Shakespeare Festival as they welcome Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's tour of Twelfth Night to Richmond, August 18.

After being separated from her twin brother, Sebastian, Viola disguises herself as a man named Cesario and starts working for the total hunk Orsino. Viola's crushing hard, but Orsino is longing for Olivia, who has her eye on Cesario, who is really Viola. And things get messier when Orsino realizes this "Cesario" is pretty cute, too...

Free in Elstro Plaza at 7:00 PM

47 N 6th Street, Richmond, IN

2 Hours with one 15-minute intermission

Food and Drink available at 6:00

Featuring: The Cordial Cork

Radford's Catering

Stacy & Taylor's Sweet Treats

What The Truck by The Cater Box

Learn more at http://www.richmondshakes.org.