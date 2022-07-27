Richmond Shakespeare Festival Presents Cincinnati Shakespeare's Tour Of TWELFTH NIGHT, Augusr 18
Free performance to take place in Elstro Plaza at 7:00 PM
Join Richmond Shakespeare Festival as they welcome Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's tour of Twelfth Night to Richmond, August 18.
After being separated from her twin brother, Sebastian, Viola disguises herself as a man named Cesario and starts working for the total hunk Orsino. Viola's crushing hard, but Orsino is longing for Olivia, who has her eye on Cesario, who is really Viola. And things get messier when Orsino realizes this "Cesario" is pretty cute, too...
Free in Elstro Plaza at 7:00 PM
47 N 6th Street, Richmond, IN
2 Hours with one 15-minute intermission
Food and Drink available at 6:00
Featuring: The Cordial Cork
Radford's Catering
Stacy & Taylor's Sweet Treats
What The Truck by The Cater Box
Learn more at http://www.richmondshakes.org.