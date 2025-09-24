Review: THE 39 STEPS at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s not often you get a peek behind the curtain as an audience member in the theater. I was able to glimpse behind the scenes of the Indiana Repertory Theater’s latest production The 39 Steps. It’s impossible not to have a greater appreciation for a production when you see the actual hammering and sewing that it takes to make it happen.



This particular show was done by the IRT in 2011 and many of the sets were saved. The theater-within-a-theater design and creative use of ladders and trunks made for a versatile set. It was easy to morph from a train to a plane with minimal shifts.

The show relies heavily on the gag of four people playing a huge cast of characters. Much of the heavy lifting lands on the shoulders of Ema Zivkovic and Michael Stewart Allen who each play a revolving cast of characters with enthusiasm. Often, they play multiple roles in the same scene, swapping wigs or jackets for a pipe and hat. The pair bring such energy to the play that you can’t help watching their continuous transformations with wonder.



The plot comes straight from the Hitchcock film of the same name, though the stage version brings more humor to the mix and feels less like a thriller. Some of the plot feels a bit dated when it comes to a plucky bachelor (Jürgen Hooper) falling in love with every beautiful woman he sees. In this particular case, each of those women is played by Tyler Meredith. The plot feels more like a farce than a mystery, but with the nonstop running it’s a fun adventure.



After this energetic season opener, the IRT will present open Marie and Rosetta October 28th.

Don't Miss the Show



Performances: The show runs until Oct. 12 on the OneAmerica Financial Stage.

Tickets: Times for performances and ticket purchases can be made by visiting irtlive.com or calling the box office at (317) 635-5252. Prices range from $27 to $120.

The show is 1 hr and 45 min with one 15 min intermission and is recommended for 6th grade and above.



Photos Courtesy of the Indiana Repertory Theatre

Reader Reviews

Need more Indianapolis Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...