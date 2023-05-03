Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HAMILTON Rises Up at Murat Theatre

Review: HAMILTON Rises Up at Murat Theatre

Now through May 7th,

May. 03, 2023  

Only a couple of shows recent have received as much interest and praise as HAMILTON. A historical drama, HAMILTON is the creation of Lin-Manuel Miranda that comes with with a dash of comedy and a history lesson presented by outstanding lyrics and exciting music that switches seamlessly from a melody to a rap and back.

Always the skeptic, I wasn't sure if HAMILTON was as good as they say. However, this is my second time seeing the show. Yes, it is that good.

This is the second time HAMILTON has graced the stage in Naptown and at the Murat, so I was super stoked to take my seat and watch it unfold. Normally, when you sit down to see HAMILTON you hone in on the title character, but I was caught off guard by some of the other exceptional folks on the stage. I do have to say that our Hamilton (Pierre Jean Gonzalez) is probably the best Hamilton I've heard and seen next to the original, of course.

I greatly enjoyed Nikisha Williams as Eliza Hamilton. Eliza as a character seem to sit on the sidelines while Hamilton has his many shots, but, but Williams did not let herself stick to the side. Contrary to other Eliza's, she had a sweetness and innocence in "Helpless," but her vocals and stage presence found its place in the second act in "Burn" and "The World Was Wide Enough." She definitely took her due identity as a woman of power who long outlived her husband and controlled her own future.

Standout, Marcus Choi as George Washington, did not disappoint, and this is the second time I've seen him in this role. George Washington's role throughout the musical is definitely something to watch, but during the previous time I saw it, I never paid much attention to his musical chops. Choi switched that completely when he took charge as Commander in Chief. "One Last Time" especially showed his prowess and stage presence.

Another definite shoutout to our Burr (Blaine Alden Krauss), who beautifully sustained this sense of collective lives in motion throughout. His jivey "The Room Where It Happens," was a wicked meditation on being a political outsider, is now a full-fledged showstopper. I never felt like that any single performer was pushing for a breakout moment except him.

While the national tour of HAMILTON boast the original star power of the original Broadway show, the real star is the show itself -- a powerful, playful and glowing reminder of America's story.




Related Stories
HAMILTON Tickets to Go On Sale Next Month Photo
HAMILTON Tickets to Go On Sale Next Month
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Alaska hae announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on May 10, 2023. Tickets will be available for performances August 17, 2023 – September 10, 2023.
Tickets for HAMILTON at Playhouse Square To Go On Sale in September Photo
Tickets for HAMILTON at Playhouse Square To Go On Sale in September
Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 8th, at 10 a.m., online, or by calling 216-241-6000. Tickets will be available for performances December 6 – January 15. Tickets for HAMILTON will not be available for purchase at the Playhouse Square box office.    
Review: HAMILTON at Ottawas National Arts Centre Photo
Review: HAMILTON at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
What did our critic think of HAMILTON at Ottawa's National Arts Centre?
HAMILTON National Tour to Return to Detroit This November Photo
HAMILTON National Tour to Return to Detroit This November
The national tour of HAMILTON will return to Detroit at the Fisher Theatre November 15 – December 4, 2022.

From This Author - The Marriage Matinee

The Marriage Matinee is the joint effort of Mr. and Mrs. Caraker, newlyweds who live in Indianapolis, Indiana. Now that they’ve formed the bond of holy matrimony, they’re hoping to form... (read more about this author)


Review: HAMILTON Rises Up at Murat TheatreReview: HAMILTON Rises Up at Murat Theatre
May 3, 2023

Only a couple of shows recent have received as much interest and praise as HAMILTON. A historical drama, HAMILTON is the creation of Lin-Manuel Miranda that comes with with a dash of comedy and a history lesson presented by outstanding lyrics and exciting music that switches seamlessly from a melody to a rap and back.
Review: LES MISERABLES Returns to Clowes Memorial HallReview: LES MISERABLES Returns to Clowes Memorial Hall
March 19, 2023

Les Miserables returned to Indianapolis, again, in excellent fasion, propagating its underlying message that theater can suppress the multitudes. It can be ambitious and weighty, thematically sacred, and blatantly tear-jerking.
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Brings A Tantalizing Whodunnit To Civic TheatreReview: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Brings A Tantalizing Whodunnit To Civic Theatre
March 14, 2023

There’s a reason that Agatha Christie is the best-selling novelist of all time: she sure knows how to write a story. Her works have been immortalized in many ways, and the stage production of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS adapted by Ken Ludwig is another great example of her storytelling prowess come to life. Audience members get to gasp, laugh, and analyze in their turn as Poirot works his mystery-solving magic.
Interview: Leslie Broecker with The Official 2023-2024 Broadway in Indianapolis Season AnnouncementInterview: Leslie Broecker with The Official 2023-2024 Broadway in Indianapolis Season Announcement
March 3, 2023

The time has finally come, and the embargo has lifted! We can officially share the upcoming Broadway in Indianapolis season, and it sure is destined to pack a lot of punches.
Review: FOOTLOOSE Cuts Loose at Beef & BoardsReview: FOOTLOOSE Cuts Loose at Beef & Boards
February 14, 2023

FOOTLOOSE is a musical born of the beloved film from 1984 starring Kevin Bacon. It made a natural adaptation with its sensational soundtrack and heartfelt message. There is of course the titular song, FOOTLOOSE, but there are also gems like “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Let’s Hear It For the Boy.” But this musical has more to offer than exceptional music. It also explores important themes around family relationships and how to decipher between what’s protection and what’s control. Beef & Boards brings it all to life with their staging of FOOTLOOSE. You will kick up your heels, tap your toes, and go home to find your dancing shoes. 
share