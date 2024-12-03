Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL at Beef & Boards Brings Holiday Cheer & Charm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s Indiana at Christmastime. We all know what ancient VHS, dusty DVD, or TV holiday film special is ready to roll: A CHRISTMAS STORY. After all, it has everything you could ask for. A small town, a lovable family, snow, shenanigans, and heartwarming scenes. Now, imagine all of that plus music. Cue the sweet and silly production of A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL. It’s gracing the stage at Beef & Boards, and it makes a perfect addition to your holiday traditions.

Celeste:

I love A CHRISTMAS STORY. That wasn’t always true. I’ve been through phases with the film. When I was a kid, I remember my grandpa turning it on every single Thanksgiving because it played on an endless loop, a full 24 hours. First I loved it. Then I got sick of it. Then it became so synonymous with Christmas that I can’t imagine a holiday season without it. I was ready for the musical this year to take me back to those hallowed days. ‘Tis the season for nostalgia, am I right? I got everything I wanted wrapped up with the lights, sounds, smells, and tastes I’ve come to know and appreciate each time I visit Beef & Boards. Their production brings a flood of memories along with a deep gratitude for the cast’s dedication to their craft and good old fashioned fun.

You can’t pull off A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL without a solid Ralphie, and Teddy Wiegand was ready to take on that challenge. He was sweet, funny, and easy to root for. He was the quintessential kid pining after that ever-elusive perfect Christmas gift. And I wanted his theme to get an A plus plus plus plus plus so badly, which shows how much I was invested in his goal.

Speaking of good grades, an A plus plus plus plus plus has to be given to Deb Wims. She was exceptional as (Miss) Shields. It takes a huge range to move from suppressed and weary Midwest teacher to mob boss in a speakeasy. She brought the voice, the dancing, and an unwavering commitment to not take herself too seriously.

Another part that packed a punch was The Old Man played by Don Farrell. If there was anyone on that stage who was clearly having fun from the first cue to the last, it was him. He brought so much energy, in addition to his impressive stream of invented curse words. He clearly earned that Major Award, and I only wish he were on call to battle my furnace when it plays up. He was fierce and fiercely funny.

As a whole ensemble, this production packs a punch. It is completely charming from start to finish. Every child, woman, and man left it on the stage, and it was a joy to watch it unfold.

If you’re looking for a last minute addition to your holiday calendar, do your best to hunt down some of the last tickets for A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Beef & Boards. If you miss your chance, don’t forget to take a minute and look ahead to their upcoming season and get tickets now before 2025 is also sold out!

Dylan:

We had the absolute delight of seeing A Christmas Story: The Musical at Beef & Boards this past Saturday night, and it was an unforgettable experience! From the moment the lights dimmed and the music began, we were transported into the charming and hilarious world of Ralphie Parker (Teddy Wiegand), his quest for the perfect Christmas gift, and the memorable antics of his family and friends. The performers were outstanding—each cast member brought their character to life with such energy and authenticity. Ralphie’s daydream sequences were brilliantly staged, and the infamous leg lamp scene had the entire audience laughing out loud. The choreography (Sally Scharbrough) was lively, and the musical numbers were filled with catchy tunes and clever lyrics that perfectly captured the spirit of the story.

The production was a delightful mix of nostalgia and humor, with heartfelt moments that reminded us why this tale has become a holiday classic. The set design was incredible, seamlessly transitioning between scenes, and the costumes captured the essence of the 1940s with flair. The young actors were especially impressive, bringing a sense of wonder and mischief to their roles that added so much to the show.

As always, the food at Beef & Boards was a highlight of the evening. The buffet offered a variety of options to please every palate, and everything we tried was delicious. The prime rib was tender and flavorful, and the side dishes were just as satisfying, especially the creamy mashed potatoes and fresh salads. And let’s not forget the desserts—decadent and perfectly sweet, they were the cherry on top of an already amazing evening.

The combination of exceptional theater and a delightful dining experience makes Beef & Boards the perfect destination for a holiday outing. If you’re looking for a festive and entertaining way to celebrate the season, A Christmas Story: The Musical is a must-see!

