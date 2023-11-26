Photos: First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre wraps up its historic 50th Anniversary Season this holiday with the Irving Berlin favorite White Christmas, now on stage.

Check out production photos below!

Full of dancing, romance, laughter, and some of the greatest songs ever written, White Christmas tells the story of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, veterans with a song and dance act. They follow a pair of performing sisters to a picturesque, but failing, Vermont inn that happens to be owned by their former army commander. Together they put on a fundraising show that includes a special surprise for their beloved general.

Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs including “Snow,” “I Love A Piano,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” and the best-selling single (holiday or otherwise) of all time: “White Christmas.”

Elliott Litherland, who made his Beef & Boards debut earlier this season as Monsieur D’Arque in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, stars as Capt. Bob Wallace. Kenney Green-Tilford, who directed and choreographed Sophisticated Ladies earlier this season and played the store manager in Elf in 2018, plays his buddy, Pfc. Phil Davis. Heather Patterson King (Mary Poppins, Elf) and Deb Wims (Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, An American in Paris, Footloose, Clue) play sisters Betty and Judy Haynes, respectively. Jeff Stockberger, just seen on stage in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, is Gen. Henry Waverly.

White Christmas is on stage for 42 performances through New Year’s Eve in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $52.50 to $79.50 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ holiday buffet and select beverages.

A special New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31 features the dinner buffet, performance of White Christmas, dancing to a live band, and champagne toast at midnight, followed by a breakfast buffet! All tickets for this celebration are $99 (added fees may apply).

To purchase tickets online, visit the link below. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays).