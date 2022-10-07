Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE ADDAMS FAMILY At Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

The Addams Family is on stage for 53 performances through Nov. 20 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.

Oct. 07, 2022  
The Addams Family is haunting Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre this fall! The creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky Tony Award-nominated macabre musical comedy is creeping out audiences through Nov. 20.

Few things frighten the eerie Addams clan. But Gomez Addams faces a nightmare when his daughter, Wednesday, falls in love. What's worse, she loves a boy Gomez has never met - who is from a respectable family. To complicate matters even more, Wednesday pleads with him not to tell her mother, Morticia, and Gomez must do something he's never dared - keep a secret from his wife.

Everything changes forever for the famously frightening family when they are put to the test hosting a dinner for the "normal" boyfriend Lucas and his parents.

Based on the cartoon characters created by Charles Addams that later inspired a television series in the 1960s and several films, The Addams Family opened on Broadway in 2010. The Beef & Boards production stars Eddie Curry, who reprises his role from our 2015 production as Gomez Addams, and Jill Kelly Howe (Million Dollar Quartet, Ring of Fire, Lend Me A Tenor) as Morticia. Shelbi Berry (Honky Tonk Angels, Hello, Dolly!, Phantom) plays the role of Wednesday Addams, while Ray Gleaves (Escape to Margaritaville, Kinky Boots, Newsies) plays her boyfriend, Lucas. Also returning to reprise their 2015 roles are Jeff Stockberger as Lurch, Amanda Butterbaugh as Grandma, and John Vessels and Sarah Hund as Mal and Alice Beineke, Lucas' parents. Eli Neal and Kurt Perry makes their Beef & Boards debuts in the role of Pugsley and Uncle Fester, respectively.

The Addams Family is on stage for 53 performances through Nov. 20 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include Chef Larry Stoops' dinner buffet and select beverages.

To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more; contact the Group Sales Department at 317.876.0503 for more details.

The Addams Family is rated PG-13 for some language, innuendo, and dark references. For more information, including complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.

Photo Credit: Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

Ray Gleaves, Shelbi Berry

Kurt Perry and Ensemble

Eddie Curry, Shelbi Berry, Jill Kelly Howe

The Cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Jill Kelly Howe and Eddie Curry





