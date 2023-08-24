Phillipa Soo To Teach Fall Master Class For Discovering Broadway

Phillipa Soo will teach an in-person Broadway audition class for Discovering Broadway on Saturday, September 9th at 2PM at the Hilbert Circle Theatre. Phillipa is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway's critically acclaimed show HAMILTON, earning her Tony and Emmy nominations, and winning a Grammy.

Discovering Broadway Inc. is a pre-Broadway incubator program in Central Indiana that hosts writer's retreats for new musicals and master classes for local artists. In two years, it has programmed five new musicals and twelve master classes. The nonprofit believes that theatre is for all. As such, the nonprofit provides scholarships for at risk youth to participate in the master classes and to attend presentations of the new musicals. In two years, Discovering Broadway has hosted 12 master classes, sponsoring 71 of our total 264 students. To learn more about the organization or sign up for the class, go to discoveringbroadway.org.

CEO/Founder of Discovering Broadway, Joel Kirk said, "We cannot wait to host Phillipa and have the next generation of theatre-makers from Indiana learn from her."

Soo can most recently be seen in the film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestseller ONE TRUE LOVES opposite Simu Liu and Luke Bracey. On stage, Soo just finished her run playing the role of 'Guenevere' in Aaron Sorkin's revival of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT on Broadway.

Her previous theater credits include starring in Shaina Taub's off-Broadway musical, SUFFS, directed by Leigh Silverman and playing the role of 'Cinderella' in the James Lapine & Stephen Sondheim classic production, INTO THE WOODS. In 2018, she co-starred on Broadway opposite Uma Thurman in the play "The Parisian Woman," and in 2017, Soo played the title role in the Broadway musical "Amelie". Soo also originated the role of 'Natasha Rostova' in the 2012 Ars Nova production of Dave Malloy's "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

Her other television credits include Hulu's DOPESICK and in AppleTV+'s SHINING GIRLS. In 2020, Soo voiced a lead role in Netflix's animated feature film OVER THE MOON and starred in the Selena Gomez-produced THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY and Disney+'s animated feature film THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN. She also made her feature film debut in Fabien Constant's HERE AND NOW opposite Sarah Jessica Parker.