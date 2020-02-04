Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre Will Present 2 New One-Act Plays by ND Students

The University of Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) announces ND Theatre NOW, featuring Coats by Henry Stone and The Tea on ND by Samuel Jackson II, in the Philbin Studio Theatre at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, February 20 - March 1.

Through ND Theatre NOW, FTT annually showcases the artistic expression of its students in a mainstage production fully realized by student artists. This year, FTT student playwrights present two new one-act plays developed through the Department's playwriting program, led by professor Anne García-Romero, who also serves as faculty advisor for ND Theatre NOW.

In Coats, an absurdist comedy written by Henry Stone ('21) and directed by Patrick Starner ('20), two coat check workers in a grimy regional theatre get into a spot of trouble when a visiting showman attempts to rob the theatre safe. In an absurd world where empathy is a disease and conversation is roundabout, anything goes.

The Tea on ND, written by Samuel Jackson II ('20) and directed by Maria Amenabar Farias ('20), imagines an alternate universe on the Notre Dame campus - a world in which identities are flipped, norms inverted, and expectations upended. An acerbic exploration of race, class, and mental health in the ND community, The Tea on ND turns Notre Dame upside down.

Both plays were developed in collaboration with the student directors and designers in a semester-long in-class workshop, part of a Lab course focusing on new work led by FTT faculty member Matt Hawkins

PERFORMANCES:

"Every show in our Theatre Season offers us a unique opportunity to engage with our audience," says Kevin Dreyer, FTT's Director of Theatre. "It's with a great deal of pride that we turn this platform over to our students, whose artistic voices we are committed to nurturing and elevating."

Thursday, February 20 - Sunday, March 1

Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 pm

Sunday at 2:30 pm



TICKETS:

Student $7, Faculty/Staff/Senior (65+) $12, General $15. Additional discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets may be purchased online at http://performingarts.nd.edu, by phone at 574-631-2800, or in person at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center ticket office. Ticket office hours are Monday-Friday, 12:00-6:00 pm.

PARKING:

Free parking is available daily after 5:00 pm in the Stayer Center parking lot, just north of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Patrons may now receive free event parking at the Eddy Street Commons Parking Garage by bringing your event tickets and parking ticket to the DPAC Ticket Office to receive a pre-paid parking voucher.



An accessible lot for disabled patrons is available immediately adjacent to the center; a valid hangtag or license plate is required. There is a ten-minute parking zone on the north drive of the center for ticket pick-up; during inclement weather you are welcome to drop off guests in this area and proceed to parking.



Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre seeks to inspire intellectual inquiry and nurture creativity. We offer both a scholarly and a creative context for the general liberal arts student at Notre Dame as well as those students seeking intensive preparation for advanced study in these fields. The hands-on nature of our curriculum, coupled with a very high degree of student-faculty interaction, provides students with a singular educational opportunity at a university known for its teaching excellence. The FTT performance season is a direct outgrowth of the department's academic program and an integral component of our students' artistic development.





