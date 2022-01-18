Livestream Added for The Bang On A Can People's Commissioning Fund Concert

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30pm, Bang on a Can presents the 2022 Bang on a Can People's Commissioning Fund concert, one of the most anticipated and reliable launching pads for composers in New York and beyond. The performance is co-presented by Kaufman Music Center as part of the annual Ecstatic Music Series at Merkin Hall (Kaufman Music Center, 129 W. 67th St.) and is a New Sounds Live co-presentation with host John Schaefer.

Bang on a Can is moving forward with its original plan to hold this performance in-person for a live audience. Audience members must comply with Kaufman Music Center's current COVID-19 policy: www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/covid. In addition, the performance will be livestreamed at live.bangonacan.org/pcf.

This performance marks the first live appearance by Bang on a Can All-Stars in New York City since the PCF concert in January 2020, and features an expanded nine-piece Bang on a Can All-Stars lineup with flute, horn, and trombone:

Jen Baker, trombone

Robert Black, bass

David Byrd-Marrow, horn

David Friend, piano and keyboard

David Cossin, percussion

Arlen Hlusko, cello

Allison Loggins-Hull, flute

Mark Stewart, guitar

Ken Thomson, clarinet and bass clarinet

with guest performer, Soo Yeon Lyuh, haegeum (Korean two-string bowed instrument)

These musicians will perform an entire program of music commissioned since the start of the pandemic.

Jeffrey Brooks: Santuario II**

Nick Dunston: Fainting is Down, Whooshing is Up**

Fred Frith: Which It Is *

Soo Yeon Lyuh: See You on the Other Side**

Tomeka Reid: UNTETHERED*

Aeryn Santillan: disconnect.**

Ken Thomson: Performative*

Trevor Weston: Rainbows and Butterflies**

*world premiere

**world premiere arrangement

The world premiere arrangements were originally commissioned and premiered as solo works during the Bang on a Can Online Marathons in 2020-2021, and have been newly arranged for this nine-piece ensemble.