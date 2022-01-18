Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Livestream Added for The Bang On A Can People's Commissioning Fund Concert

pixeltracker

Featuring new works by Tomeka Reid, Ken Thomson, and Fred Frith plus four world premiere arrangements.

Jan. 18, 2022  

Livestream Added for The Bang On A Can People's Commissioning Fund Concert

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30pm, Bang on a Can presents the 2022 Bang on a Can People's Commissioning Fund concert, one of the most anticipated and reliable launching pads for composers in New York and beyond. The performance is co-presented by Kaufman Music Center as part of the annual Ecstatic Music Series at Merkin Hall (Kaufman Music Center, 129 W. 67th St.) and is a New Sounds Live co-presentation with host John Schaefer.

Bang on a Can is moving forward with its original plan to hold this performance in-person for a live audience. Audience members must comply with Kaufman Music Center's current COVID-19 policy: www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/covid. In addition, the performance will be livestreamed at live.bangonacan.org/pcf.

This performance marks the first live appearance by Bang on a Can All-Stars in New York City since the PCF concert in January 2020, and features an expanded nine-piece Bang on a Can All-Stars lineup with flute, horn, and trombone:

Jen Baker, trombone

Robert Black, bass

David Byrd-Marrow, horn

David Friend, piano and keyboard

David Cossin, percussion

Arlen Hlusko, cello

Allison Loggins-Hull, flute

Mark Stewart, guitar

Ken Thomson, clarinet and bass clarinet

with guest performer, Soo Yeon Lyuh, haegeum (Korean two-string bowed instrument)

These musicians will perform an entire program of music commissioned since the start of the pandemic.

Jeffrey Brooks: Santuario II**

Nick Dunston: Fainting is Down, Whooshing is Up**

Fred Frith: Which It Is *

Soo Yeon Lyuh: See You on the Other Side**

Tomeka Reid: UNTETHERED*

Aeryn Santillan: disconnect.**

Ken Thomson: Performative*

Trevor Weston: Rainbows and Butterflies**

*world premiere

**world premiere arrangement

The world premiere arrangements were originally commissioned and premiered as solo works during the Bang on a Can Online Marathons in 2020-2021, and have been newly arranged for this nine-piece ensemble.


Related Articles View More Indianapolis Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Russian Ballet Theatre Presents New Production Of SWAN LAKE
  • Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly - THE ROCK N' ROLL DREAM TOUR Comes to MPAC February 12
  • GOODBYE, MR. CHIPS Opera Reimagined For Film Gets NYC Premiere March 2