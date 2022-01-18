Livestream Added for The Bang On A Can People's Commissioning Fund Concert
Featuring new works by Tomeka Reid, Ken Thomson, and Fred Frith plus four world premiere arrangements.
On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30pm, Bang on a Can presents the 2022 Bang on a Can People's Commissioning Fund concert, one of the most anticipated and reliable launching pads for composers in New York and beyond. The performance is co-presented by Kaufman Music Center as part of the annual Ecstatic Music Series at Merkin Hall (Kaufman Music Center, 129 W. 67th St.) and is a New Sounds Live co-presentation with host John Schaefer.
Bang on a Can is moving forward with its original plan to hold this performance in-person for a live audience. Audience members must comply with Kaufman Music Center's current COVID-19 policy: www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/covid. In addition, the performance will be livestreamed at live.bangonacan.org/pcf.
This performance marks the first live appearance by Bang on a Can All-Stars in New York City since the PCF concert in January 2020, and features an expanded nine-piece Bang on a Can All-Stars lineup with flute, horn, and trombone:
Jen Baker, trombone
Robert Black, bass
David Byrd-Marrow, horn
David Friend, piano and keyboard
David Cossin, percussion
Arlen Hlusko, cello
Allison Loggins-Hull, flute
Mark Stewart, guitar
Ken Thomson, clarinet and bass clarinet
with guest performer, Soo Yeon Lyuh, haegeum (Korean two-string bowed instrument)
These musicians will perform an entire program of music commissioned since the start of the pandemic.
Jeffrey Brooks: Santuario II**
Nick Dunston: Fainting is Down, Whooshing is Up**
Fred Frith: Which It Is *
Soo Yeon Lyuh: See You on the Other Side**
Tomeka Reid: UNTETHERED*
Aeryn Santillan: disconnect.**
Ken Thomson: Performative*
Trevor Weston: Rainbows and Butterflies**
*world premiere
**world premiere arrangement
The world premiere arrangements were originally commissioned and premiered as solo works during the Bang on a Can Online Marathons in 2020-2021, and have been newly arranged for this nine-piece ensemble.