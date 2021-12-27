Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Beef & Boards's NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Morgan - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 51%

Anthony Sirk - THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre Company 14%

Anthony Sirk - GODSPELL - Summer Stock Theatre 12%

Ron Morgan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef and Boards 7%

Cory Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 5%

Anthony Sirk - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Stock Stage 4%

Anthony Sirk - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Summer Stock Theatre 4%

Anthony Sirk & Brittany Kuglar - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis University 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bottari & Case - NEWSIES - BEEF & BOARDS 25%

Kathrine Mathis - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 17%

Katherine Mathis - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 12%

Anthony Sirk - GODSPELL - Eclips Theatre CO 11%

Grace Munoz - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 10%

Anthony Sirk - TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca 6%

Jill Howe - SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef and Boards 6%

Anthony Sirk - 2 KIDA THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre Company 5%

Anthony Sirk - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Summer Stock Stage 3%

Cheryl Harmon - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 2%

Anthony Sirk - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Stock Stage 1%

Anthony Sirk & Brittany Kuglar - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 0%

Austin M. Rausch - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - PFW Department of Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Stark Payne - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 58%

Brandon Hank - GODSPELL - Eclipse Theatre Company 24%

Elizabeth Payne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 18%

Best Direction Of A Play

Julie Dixon - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 48%

Ansley Valentine - TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre 30%

Paige Scott - HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 15%

Chris Saunders - AMERICAN IDENTITY - American Lives 4%

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis University 3%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Arthur Feinsod - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 58%

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 25%

Chris Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 17%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Chris Berchild - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 37%

Michael Jackson - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 16%

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 14%

Chris Berchild - WORK OF ART: FOUR NEW PLAYS - Indiana State University Department of Theater 13%

Chris Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 10%

JohNicklin and Studio M - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - PFW Department of Theatre 10%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Koharchik - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 49%

Michael Jackson - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 28%

Jen Rock - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 15%

Corbin Fritz - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 9%

Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 52%

SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 19%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Summer Stock Stage 14%

LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 8%

CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Daniels - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 34%

Randy Noojin - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 17%

Tim Hunt - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Park at the Phoenix 14%

Joshua J. Schwartz - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 7%

Julia Bonnett - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 6%

Edward Trout - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 5%

Melissa Schott - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 4%

David Schmittou - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Pavel Polanco-Safadit - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 3%

Iris Ramirez - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 2%

Justin Jasiewicz 'davey' - NEWSIES - beef & boards dinner theater 2%

Cory Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Emma Burchell - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 42%

Ian Cruz - THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre 32%

Ethan Perisho - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 14%

Paige Scott - FLAVOR FIGHT - OutBack Theatre - District Theatre 8%

Jason Adams - FLAVOR FIGHT - OutBack Theatre - District Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Randy Noojin - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 55%

Melissa Schott - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 34%

Cory Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 10%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Eileen Earnest - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 37%

Julie Dixon - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 27%

Carsyn Wayland - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 17%

Amarae' Robinson - DETROIT '67 - Indiana State University Department of Theater 10%

Amarae' Robinson - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 9%

Best Play

TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca 26%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 25%

I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 22%

AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 18%

HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 8%

FLAVOR FIGHT - Outback Theatre - District Theatre 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 37%

TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theater Company 34%

BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, Carmel, Indiana 10%

SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 9%

HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 8%

CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Layton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 40%

Michael Jackson - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 37%

David Vogel - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 24%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Oz Casile - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 34%

Chris Berchild - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 33%

Angie 'Oz' Casile - DETROIT '67 - Indiana State University Department of Theater 33%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 56%

BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY JOHN LLOYD YOUNG LIVE - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael 26%

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael 18%

Best Streaming Play

AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 48%

I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 41%

MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis University 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Daniels - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 34%

Sam Tiek - NEWSIES BEEF AND BOARDS - 2021 24%

Tiffanie Holifield - NEWSIES - Beef and Boards Dinner Theater 8%

Chris Trombetta - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 6%

Christopher Trombetta - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 5%

Sawyer Harvey - NEWSIES - 2021 5%

justin jasiewicz 'davey' - NEWSIES - beef & boards dinner theater 4%

Leah Crane - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 4%

Dustin Klein - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 4%

Rob Dixon - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 4%

David Allee - CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Ashley Vitz - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 26%

Mia Carillo - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 24%

Kaitie Moore - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 23%

Peighton Emmert - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 16%

Drew Hampton - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 7%

Jim Cherry - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 4%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

DRACULA: AN ACT OF DESTRUCTION - A DEVISED THEATRE PIECE - PFW Department of Theatre 62%

LARAMIE PROJECT - PFW Deparment of Theatre 38%