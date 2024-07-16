The Great American Songbook Foundation Adds Communications Strategist Madelyn Steurer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great American Songbook Foundation has added a staff position to focus on communications around its mission, programs and initiatives.

Carmel resident Madelyn Steurer has begun work as the Foundation's first Communications Strategist, managing and creating content for a comprehensive communications strategy that includes newsletters, social media, event publicity, web updates, marketing materials and other digital and print communications.

A native of Jeffersonville, Steurer began her branding and marketing career in the fashion industry as marketing coordinator for Mac Duggal in Chicago. She served most recently as brand coordinator for Simkhai in Los Angeles. She also is a professional performer who participated in the 2015 Songbook Academy, the Foundation's flagship education program.

“Madelyn brings such great experience and knowledge in marketing communications as well as the performing arts,” said Christopher Lewis, Executive Director of the Songbook Foundation. “She was the ideal candidate for this new position, which is vital to the organization as we continue to elevate our national profile.”

Steurer holds a Master of French as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in Romance Languages and Literatures from the University of Notre Dame. She also studied music at Notre Dame and studied Italian through the Dante Alighieri School in Siena, Italy.

About the Great American Songbook Foundation

The mission of the Great American Songbook Foundation, founded in 2007 by five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, is to inspire and educate by celebrating the timeless standards of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood. Headquartered at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, the Foundation advances this rich legacy by curating physical artifacts of its creators, performers and publishers in the Songbook Library & Archives; operating a multimedia exhibit gallery; overseeing the Songbook Hall of Fame; offering programs for the public and research opportunities for scholars and artists; and providing educational opportunities for student musicians, including the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive. The Foundation is a Cultural Affiliate of the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum. More information is available at TheSongbook.org.

Comments