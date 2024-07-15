Celebrate the Music of Jimmy Buffett at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leader of the Parrotheads. Mayor of Margaritaville. Son of a son of a sailor. Many names for one incredible performer. The late Jimmy Buffett entertained fans the world over for more than 50 years with his music and laid-back lifestyle. Now you can celebrate the songs and the life of ‘everybody's friend' in BUBBLES UP: Let's Celebrate Jimmy Buffet coming up on July 18 and August 17.

During his life, Paradise existed wherever Jimmy Buffett happened to be. Many of his lyrics were about living life, being happy, respecting each other, respecting nature and much more. The tropical troubadour who left us last year earns a place being celebrated at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.

Join the tribute “docu-cabaret” team of Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet as they conjure a world of sun, salt water and nonstop parties while paying tribute to the singer, songwriter, author, sailor and entrepreneur whose roguish brand of island escapism on hits like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” made him something of a latter-day folk hero.

In the late 70's, Buffett called his music “Drunken Caribbean Rock ‘n' Roll!” More recently, he referred to it as “Gulf and Western.” Farrell's team from Crossroads Entertainment will present songs that span Buffett's entire career, along with stories and facts about his life.

Farrell's team frequently appears on the Feinstein's stage with their tribute presentations. Some include ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute, BECAUSE OF YOU - A tribute to Tony Bennett and SWEET CAROLINE: The Life and Music of Neil Diamond. You'll love BUBBLES UP as Farrell and Feinstein's help you celebrate the King of Cool!

Shows begin at 7:30 on both July 18 and August 17; doors open at 5:30. Come enjoy a fantastic dinner and beverages before the show. Get your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

